Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Deciphers XRP and XLM Price Mystery

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz tries to answer why XRP and XLM move in sync
    Mon, 27/05/2024 - 8:14
    Ripple CTO Deciphers XRP and XLM Price Mystery
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A recent community discussion drew attention to the very similar price movement of XRP and Stellar (XLM). Ripple CTO David Schwartz suggested his perspective on this anomaly.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz, who played a key role in the engineering of XRP Ledger, suggested that the parallel price behavior of XRP and XLM could be influenced by external factors outside of their ecosystems. He acknowledged that there is evidence both for and against this theory, emphasizing the complexity of the issue.

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 14:44
    XRP Will Disappoint Bulls in June If XRP Price History Comes True
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    XRP ETF in 2025? Community Is Divided in Opinions

    As one key point, Schwartz cited the impact of Stellar's significant token burn last year. Despite the reduction of half of the entire supply, this event did not cause a noticeable deviation in Stellar's price or its correlation to XRP

    This made Schwartz believe that a similar burn of Ripple-owned XRP would likely not have a positive impact on the price of XRP. He once again cited charts comparing the price behavior of XRP and XLM before and after the burn, which showed no significant change.

    What may lie behind this anomaly?

    Despite similar price behavior, XRP and XLM have different tokenomics. XRP has a total supply of 99.98 billion tokens, 55.43 billion tokens in circulation, a price of $0.525 and a market capitalization of $29.1 billion. In contrast, XLM has a total supply of 50.001 billion tokens, 28.976 billion in circulation, a price of $0.1083 and a market capitalization of $3.14 billion.

    Related
    Sun, 05/26/2024 - 12:59
    XRP ETF in 2025? Community Is Divided in Opinions
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The price correlation between XRP and XLM can be attributed to their intertwined history and market dynamics. Created by Ripple cofounder Jed McCaleb as a decentralized alternative, the Stellar ecosystem often follows the movements of XRP. Investors tend to look for opportunities in similar assets, leading to capital flow into the market and equalizing the price dynamics of these two cryptocurrencies.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    2024/05/27 08:09
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    2024/05/27 08:09
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    2024/05/27 08:09
    Unique Bitcoin Course to Be Launched by Swiss University
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Apu Community Hits the Jackpot by Acquiring the Ultra-Rare Domain APU.COMApu Community Hits the Jackpot by Acquiring the Ultra-Rare Domain APU.COM
    Marine Moguls ERC-404 Launch with $2.9 Million in Prizes for Token Holders
    Caldera launches Guardian Nodes, creating a new path for teams to raise funds and decentralize their network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Deciphers XRP and XLM Price Mystery
    Ethereum Price Hits $3,900. Will It Reach $4,500 Before ETFs?
    XRP on Verge of Bull Market Again? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lifesaver Support Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) Wants $4,000 Badly
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD