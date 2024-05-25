Advertisement
    Ripple CEO to Speak on Korea Blockchain Week: Details

    Vladislav Sopov
    In September 2024, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse will deliver speech on major Asian blockchain and fintech event
    Sat, 25/05/2024 - 19:27
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Contents
    As Ripple, U.S. fintech decacorn, is increasing its strategic bet on expansion in various regions of Asia, local communities are waiting for the company's key figurehead to speak at a major conference this September. Meanwhile, the good news about spot ETH ETFs triggered the discussion about XRP ETFs ambitions in the U.S.

    Ripple CEO announced as Korea Blockchain Week 2024 speaker

    Crypto OG and Ripple Inc. CEO Brad Garlinghouse will be speaking at Korea Blockchain Week 2024 in September. This official announcement was shared on X on the event's main account.

    As per the statement of the organizers, the speech by Garlinghouse will be included in the IMPACT program and will cover the future of finance with blockchain and crypto technology.

    The event is set to happen Sept. 3-4, 2024, in Seoul's Walkerhill Hotels and Resort complex. Local digital economy heavyweights Hashed and Factblock are backing the event.

    Ripple's Strategic Initiatives Vice President Emi Yoshikawa highlights the importance of the upcoming event for Ripple's regional strategy:

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is coming to Korea for Korea Blockchain Week! We are so excited to be in Korea this summer!!

    As covered by U.Today previously, two weeks ago it was announced that the XRP Ledger blockchain onboarded a South Korean validator.

    XRP ETF coming in 2024-2025?

    Local infrastructure vendor Infinite Block started supporting the integrity of XRPL transaction validation this May.

    The announcements arrived amid another phase of discussion about the potential of XRP ETF approval in the United States. As we reported yesterday, Standard Chartered banking major opined that XRP spot ETF might be approved as soon as in 2025.

    Solana (SOL), another major altcoin, might receive its ETF by 2025 as well.

    However, the exact timelines are still disputable as many altcoins are treated by the U.S. SEC as potential securities, which puts their ETF prospects in danger.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

