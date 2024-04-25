Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Debunks 'We Don't Need XRP' Rumors

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO debunks rumors of XRP's redundancy amid company's announcement of its own stablecoin
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 8:08
    Ripple CTO Debunks 'We Don't Need XRP' Rumors
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent development, David Schwartz, the CTO at Ripple, addressed concerns raised by some members of the XRP community regarding the necessity of XRP in light of Ripple's latest venture into stablecoin territory.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this month, Ripple made headlines by unveiling its own dollar-pegged stablecoin, set to be issued later this year. Backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term treasury bonds and other cash equivalents, the token marks a significant milestone in Ripple's expansion efforts. Initially deployed as an ERC-20 standard token, it promises to enhance the efficiency and stability of transactions within the ecosystem.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears

    Amid the buzz surrounding the stablecoin announcement, questions arose regarding the role of XRP in Ripple's future payment solutions. Addressing these concerns, David Schwartz emphasized the strategic importance of XRP in the company's vision. Contrary to speculation suggesting redundancy, Schwartz clarified that the introduction of the stablecoin does not diminish the significance of XRP in facilitating seamless cross-border transactions.

    Schwartz highlighted the pivotal role of payment software capable of settling with XRP, underscoring its superiority in certain scenarios. He emphasized Ripple's commitment to providing users with the best possible experience, leveraging XRP where it excels while acknowledging its limitations in other contexts.

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets to New All-Time High in Millionaire Addresses

    Schwartz's remarks serve to debunk any notions of XRP's diminishing relevance within the Ripple ecosystem. Instead, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that users have access to the most suitable payment methods for their needs, whether it be XRP or the new stablecoin.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Considers Allowing Solicited Purchases for Bitcoin ETFs
    2024/04/25 08:03
    Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Considers Allowing Solicited Purchases for Bitcoin ETFs
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Ends Inflow Streak as BTC Price Plunges
    2024/04/25 08:03
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Ends Inflow Streak as BTC Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck in $66,000 Zone? Bonk (BONK) Secures 80% Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Battle Mode
    2024/04/25 08:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Stuck in $66,000 Zone? Bonk (BONK) Secures 80% Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) Enters Battle Mode
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockair Is the Upcoming Blockchain Game to Watch – Here’s Why
    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Debunks 'We Don't Need XRP' Rumors
    Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Considers Allowing Solicited Purchases for Bitcoin ETFs
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Ends Inflow Streak as BTC Price Plunges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD