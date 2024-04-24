Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz weighs in on Ripple shares versus XRP amid IPO deliberations, sparking community intrigue as Ripple IPO nears
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 11:16
    Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid discussions within the XRP community, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz recently shed light on the dynamics between Ripple shares and XRP, sparking curiosity as the crypto company explores plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

    Advertisement

    Schwartz's remarks surfaced during a lively exchange in the community, where enthusiasts sought clarity on his stance regarding Ripple shares versus XRP. Addressing queries about his preference, Schwartz highlighted the liquidity disparity between XRP and privately-held company stocks, emphasizing the former's superior liquidity.

    Related
    Ripple CLO Speaks out Against $2 Billion Penalty in XRP Case

    The conversation delved into the complexities of stock ownership, with enthusiasts speculating on Schwartz's potential motives and considerations. Some speculated about the nature of the CTO's holdings and the implications of a potential IPO, while others shared their personal experiences with stock vesting periods and tax implications.

    Schwartz himself chimed in, revealing his discomfort with the level of risk associated with his current stock holdings and hinting at potential future actions to manage this risk. He disclosed the possibility of selling Ripple stock to buy more, citing expiring options and significant tax considerations.

    Ripple aims for IPO

    Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's earlier statements about exploring IPO options outside the U.S. remain pertinent. Plans for an IPO are temporarily halted pending resolution of the ongoing legal battle with the SEC. Garlinghouse expressed optimism about the appointment of a new regulator's chief and the potential for improved regulatory clarity, signaling hopes for a future IPO in the U.S.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Speaks Out, Addresses Major Lawsuit Filing

    With Ripple's valuation at a staggering $11 billion and ongoing discussions with investors, anticipation mounts regarding the company's future trajectory.

    #XRP #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image DOGE Army Issued Crucial Warning by Top Dogecoin Contributor
    2024/04/24 11:12
    DOGE Army Issued Crucial Warning by Top Dogecoin Contributor
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Not Hit ATH in 3 Years on This Condition
    2024/04/24 11:12
    Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Not Hit ATH in 3 Years on This Condition
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    2024/04/24 11:12
    Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Shares Story About Ripple Shares as IPO Nears
    DOGE Army Issued Crucial Warning by Top Dogecoin Contributor
    Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Has Not Hit ATH in 3 Years on This Condition
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD