Original article based on tweet

Ripple’s XRP May Get Serious Rival – Utility Settlement Coin by UBS: Mati Greenspan

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    A prominent crypto analyst Mati Greenspan believes that XRP may hit a snag – the new Utility Settlement Coin from UBS that has recently raked in $63 mln of investments

Mati Greenspan, the founder of Quantum Economics, has been recently heated disputation on Twitter with the XRP army. First, he shared that he had found two major issues with the XRP token and its price, then he suggested a scenario in which the central bank of each country has its own digital currency (CBDC).

The XRP community immediately started ‘preaching’ about XRP. Mati Greenspan has responded by dedicating a daily newsletter to this issue and outlining the problems XRP may face in the short term.

XRP community misunderstands

Mati Greenspan refers to his tweet about CBDC and says that the XRP community misunderstood his point, however, he gives it to them and that is why is sending out yesterday’s newsletter.

“Hats go off to the XRP community on Twitter for their persistence. When I sent a tweet yesterday regarding central bank digital currencies, I was actually talking more about the US Dollar's reluctance to innovate.”

What came as a surprise to Mr. Greenspan is that the XRP army believes that all central banks would need a ‘bridge currency’, saying that XRP could be the one.

Mati Greenspan mentions that the head of Bank of England, Mark Carney, mentioned that central banks might actually make use of digital currencies in the future. However, Greenspan says, Carney was not talking about XRP as a bridge currency.

XRP might face a rival

The expert specifies that the BoE governor had in mind the new project dubbed Utility Settlement Coin (USC) led by the UBS Bank. Last year, it raked in $63 mln of investments and USC, said Greenspan, could become a serious rival to Ripple’s XRP.

“The project led by UBS Bank called Utility Settlement Coin (USC), which recently raised $63 million and should be seen as a serious contender to Ripple's suite.”

Even though XRP is gaining traction and has an advantage of the first mover in the space, the analyst says:

“It does seem more likely that a coin created by banks, for banks, would be favorable to most large financial institutions.”

Ripple may fail with XRP

Mati Greenspan ultimately states that if Ripple does become ‘the backbone of global settlements’, the XRP price may rise. However, he adds – ‘there's an even greater chance that they don't.’

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Has the Growth Potential Been Confirmed?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Do bulls have enough strength to hold yesterday’s growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is a slight increase in volatility on the cryptocurrency market against the background of a very limited incoming news flow. Since Thursday, the indicator of total market capitalization has added 3.1%, and at the moment its value is $196 Bln.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The key parameters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133 617 192 040

$7 365,62

18 140 662 BTC

0,07%

Ethereum

ETH

$14 625 498 734

$134,01

$9 691 773 198

0,94%

XRP

XRP

$8 363 168 427

$0,192976

$1 141 691 081

-0,17%

BTC/USD 

The dynamics of BTC over the past two days are characterized by increased volatility. 

After the quotes of the first coin consolidated for some time near the blue line, a sharp squeeze downward occurred on the increased volume, and after only a few hours, the take-up was twice as large in amplitude.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin keeps consolidating near the area of $7,300. The bullish divergence on the RSI indicator is still relevant and as a short-term idea, one should consider a scenario with the growth to $7,400. 

Bitcoin is trading at $7,318 at press time.

ETH/USD

While Bitcoin has stopped its growth for a while, Ethereum is not losing time. Its rate has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. 

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

ETH quotes remain sideways at $124- $136 and are currently moving to the upper boundary of the specified range. Some increase in volatility is noted. As previously mentioned, for the opportunity to trade from purchases, from a technical point of view, the bulls need to confidently gain a foothold above the $136 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $133.38 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is trading without visible changes. The price has remained in the lateral range between $0.18- $0.2 for more than two weeks.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

According to the chart, buyers could not reach the $0.1950 level. Moreover, XRP has not yet faced such sharp growth as other coins yesterday. Thus, the lines of the MACD indicator are going down to the nearest support at $0.19. 

XRP is trading at $0.1917 at press time.

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

