Ripple CTO Compares XRP to Bruce Campbell from “Evil Dead” Franchise

XRP has been likened to old school movie star Bruce Campbell as “Evil Dead Rise” comes out in theatres now

On Thursday, XRP-focused account @XRP_Productions posted a tweet pondering if XRP cold be likened to legendary 1980s actor Bruce Campbell, known mainly for his role as Ash Williams in the original "Evil Dead" trilogy by Sam Raimi and the film series "Ash vs Evil Dead" of 2013.

Now, there is a new film in the reanimated franchise coming out in theaters, but this time without Campbell – "Evil Dead Rise."

#EvilDeadRise has been spreading fear across the country, and it’s coming for you next 😈 Evil Dead Rise is Now Playing Only in Theaters. Get Tickets Now! Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/zqesjNpxiI — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) April 26, 2023

XRP likened to original Evil Dead main actor

@XRP_Productions posted a screenshot with somebody speculating on this topic on the internet. It says that "comparing a digital asset to a B-move actor or actress is an interesting analogy." The anonymous author then continues that if he were to compare XRP to such an actor, it would be Bruce Campbell.

The author states that similar to Bruce having become successful with the cult classics "Evil Dead," XRP, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, "gained a following among a niche group of investors and individuals."

He then moved on to Campbell's success in mainstream movies like "Spider Man" and "Oz the Great and Powerful," likening that to the success of XRP in the mainstream, reached thanks to Ripple's partnerships with major companies such as American Express and MoneyGram.

"Overall the comparison between XRP and Bruce Campbell might not be perfect but there are definitely some similarities between the two," the author of the post concluded.

Ripple CTO comments on comparison

David Schwartz, Ripple CTO and XRPL co-founder (the blockchain on which XRP runs) commented on the above-mentioned post. Schwartz stated jokingly that he had never before seen a photo of the first XRPL validator hardware prototype.

Here, he posted a picture of a bicycle with a chainsaw installed below the handlebar, a saw similar to what Ash used in the Evil Dead films and that was fixed to his arm as a replacement of his self-amputated right hand.