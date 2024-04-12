Ripple CTO Comments on Brad Garlinghouse's XRP Anti-Scam Video

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

David Schwartz, a high-ranking executive of Ripple, the company's chief technology officer and one of the XRPL creators, commented on a recent video published by Ripple featuring Brad Garlinghouse.

In it, the Ripple chief executive takes a prominent dig at scammers, who frequently impersonate him in videos published on various social media platforms, but mainly on X/Twitter and YouTube.

Ripple CTO shares his jesting take

David Schwartz issued a rather ironic comment on the anti-scam video, saying that he saw it for the first time during a meeting that took place on Zoom. He also mentioned the joke when Garlinghouse says at the end of the video that at least he’s “got his hair right.”

The CTO concluded his tweet by saying that he was disappointed when he watched it the second time, providing a vague explanation for that.

The first time I saw this was on a Zoom meeting. Right at the end, someone sent me a chat in the meeting that read "Hair?!" and I thought it was a joke put in at the end of the video that made it even more awesome. I was disappointed the second time I saw it. https://t.co/Uy2KhmOsa2 — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) April 11, 2024

In the video, Garlinghouse slammed scammers who try to impersonate him as “"pathetic lowlifes" and said that Ripple was “fighting back” against them. Aside from the Ripple boss, the video features his doppelganger, who promotes a typical crypto scam, telling users they should send him any amount of XRP and get double of that back.

While the real Garlinghouse is wearing a suit in the video, his doppelganger has a dressing gown, T-shirt and plaid pajama pants. The real CEO told viewers that there are no XRP giveaways, except scams.

Crypto scams getting more sophisticated

Scammers have been trying to get cryptocurrency users to part with their XRP for many years now, but only since approximately 2020 they have been more persistent, forcing Ripple to start fighting with them.

Four years ago, the blockchain giant slammed YouTube for allowing crypto scams that featured Ripple and deepfake videos of its chief executive. Recently, thanks to emerging AI tools, fraudsters have begun conducting much more sophisticated cryptocurrency scams.

Recently, U.Today reported that quite realistic-looking Brad Garlinghouse and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson appeared in such fake videos, urging the community to send them XRP and ADA and then to receive double of the sent amounts as a part of giveaways.

Charles Hoskinson commented on that, sharing his prediction that within the next few years such AI-generated deepfake videos will be impossible to tell apart from real ones.