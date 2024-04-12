Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Comments on Brad Garlinghouse's XRP Anti-Scam Video

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Top Ripple executive has published tweet to comment on Ripple's recent video about XRP scams
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 12:09
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    David Schwartz, a high-ranking executive of Ripple, the company's chief technology officer and one of the XRPL creators, commented on a recent video published by Ripple featuring Brad Garlinghouse.

    In it, the Ripple chief executive takes a prominent dig at scammers, who frequently impersonate him in videos published on various social media platforms, but mainly on X/Twitter and YouTube.

    Ripple CTO shares his jesting take

    David Schwartz issued a rather ironic comment on the anti-scam video, saying that he saw it for the first time during a meeting that took place on Zoom. He also mentioned the joke when Garlinghouse says at the end of the video that at least he’s “got his hair right.”

    The CTO concluded his tweet by saying that he was disappointed when he watched it the second time, providing a vague explanation for that.

    In the video, Garlinghouse slammed scammers who try to impersonate him as “"pathetic lowlifes" and said that Ripple was “fighting back” against them. Aside from the Ripple boss, the video features his doppelganger, who promotes a typical crypto scam, telling users they should send him any amount of XRP and get double of that back.

    While the real Garlinghouse is wearing a suit in the video, his doppelganger has a dressing gown, T-shirt and plaid pajama pants. The real CEO told viewers that there are no XRP giveaways, except scams.

    Crypto scams getting more sophisticated 

    Scammers have been trying to get cryptocurrency users to part with their XRP for many years now, but only since approximately 2020 they have been more persistent, forcing Ripple to start fighting with them.

    Four years ago, the blockchain giant slammed YouTube for allowing crypto scams that featured Ripple and deepfake videos of its chief executive. Recently, thanks to emerging AI tools, fraudsters have begun conducting much more sophisticated cryptocurrency scams.

    Recently, U.Today reported that quite realistic-looking Brad Garlinghouse and Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson appeared in such fake videos, urging the community to send them XRP and ADA and then to receive double of the sent amounts as a part of giveaways.

    Charles Hoskinson commented on that, sharing his prediction that within the next few years such AI-generated deepfake videos will be impossible to tell apart from real ones.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
