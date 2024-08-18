    Ripple CTO Calls Attention to Major AI Problem

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will AI make books even less reliable?
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 10:40
    Ripple CTO Calls Attention to Major AI Problem
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, the chief technology officer at Ripple, recently called attention to the latest AI controversy on his social media profile.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz shared a viral Reddit post, which claims that a family suffered from poisoning due to relying on a mushroom identification book that ended up being AI-generated.

    The Reddit poster said that the entire family ended up in a hospital after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Dogecoin Skyrockets 32% in Active Users, Will DOGE Price Follow?
    Solana ETF Drive Hits First Major Roadblock With CBOE
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): What's Happening? Is This Bitcoin (BTC) Resistance Unbreakable? Ethereum (ETH) On Verge of Fundamental Crisis?

    The book was allegedly purchased from a major retailer. It contains images of mushrooms that turned out to be AI-generated. Moreover, the book's text was also likely written with the help of an AI since it even contained some standard replies from a chatbot.

    Related
    390 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: New Shiba Inu Anti-Record?
    Sun, 08/18/2024 - 10:22
    390 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: New Shiba Inu Anti-Record?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Even though the retailer agreed to refund the book, there are still concerns about other low-quality books that are still available on its website.

    The Reddit poster wondered whether or not this sort of negligence could be reported to the police to punish the creators of the book.

    "If this report is true, it's history repeating itself," Schwartz said in his social media post.

    The Ripple executive pointed to Winter v. G.P Putnam's Sons, a Court of Appeals case from 1991. Two young adults bought a book called "The Encyclopedia of Mushrooms" as a reference guide.

    Related
    Bloomberg's Expert Issues Bearish Bitcoin Warning as BTC Reclaims $60K
    Sun, 08/18/2024 - 09:37
    Bloomberg's Expert Issues Bearish Bitcoin Warning as BTC Reclaims $60K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The guide included extensive information on where to find mushrooms, how to collect them and how to cook them. The British book was distributed by G. P. Putnam's Sons, an American book publisher based in New York. After using the book, the couple became critically ill (to the point where they needed liver transplants).

    The couple ended up suing P. Putnam's Sons for product liability, negligence and false representation. Despite the fact that the mushroom hunters nearly died due to the incorrect information offered by the book, the court ended up siding with the publisher.

    The proliferation of low-quality AI-generated books will make it even harder for readers to obtain accurate information.

    #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 18, 2024 - 10:22
    390 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: New Shiba Inu Anti-Record?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 18, 2024 - 10:02
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Bitcoin Statement Amid BTC Price Pause
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Calls Attention to Major AI Problem
    390 Billion SHIB in 24 Hours: New Shiba Inu Anti-Record?
    Michael Saylor Stuns With Bitcoin Statement Amid BTC Price Pause
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD