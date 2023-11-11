Advertisement
Ripple CEO Very Optimistic About Future of Crypto Space and Tokenization

article image
Yuri Molchan
Brad Garlinghouse praised way this year's Swell conference was organized and explained why choice of location fell on Dubai in particular
Sat, 11/11/2023 - 13:57
The chief executive of the Ripple decacorn has taken to the X social media platform to share his take on how well this year's annual Swell conference organized by Ripple went and why Dubai was picked as the location for it.

Brad Garlinghouse tweeted that Swell has been taking place every year since 2017, and the very first conference took place in Toronto, Canada.

This year, the conference took place in Dubai on Nov. 8 and 9. The Ripple boss gave praise to the Ripple teams who organize this important for the crypto sphere event every year and in 2023 in particular. "Very proud of the Ripple teams that made Swell happen — it really takes a village," he tweeted.

Garlinghouse explained that the choice for the location for Swell in 2023 fell on Dubai "specifically because the city has become a global leader, attracting entrepreneurship through clear regulatory frameworks, pro-innovation policies and more."

Dubai was once among the location candidates where Ripple planned to relocate their head office in San Francisco, when the company considered leaving the U.S. due to the lack of crypto regulation and unfriendly attitude of the government authorities to crypto companies that bring tech innovation.

During Swell, Garlinghouse had an interview with a CNBC anchor Dan Murphy on the stage watched by the audience live. Among other things there, Garlinghouse stated that overall, in order to succeed, the crypto industry needs proper regulatory rules, lots of utility (crypto companies should be "solving problems at scale" rather than just making experiments).

Millions of XRP Sent to Coinbase by Unknown Whale as Price Rises 6%

He also talked positively about the future of tokenization, saying that he is very optimistic about the next five years in this part of the crypto industry.

Garlinghouse also stated that he believes there are "macro-exponential forces that will continue to catapult this industry," talking about the crypto space in general.

