Ripple CEO, President to Unveil XRP Ledger Journey at Key Event

RippleX has unveiled the full speaker lineup for XRP Community Day Tokyo 2024, a highly anticipated event that brings together the XRP community, blockchain enthusiasts and industry leaders. The spotlight will be on Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and President Monica Long, who are set to discuss the company’s journey and the history of building on XRP Ledger that has sparked interest in the crypto community.

In June, Archax and Ripple announced an extension to an existing collaboration, which is expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) onto the XRPL over the coming year.

Ripple would also be bringing Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to the XRP Ledger via the XRPL EVM Sidechain, boosting interoperability and opening up new opportunities in DeFi and RWA.

Ripple plans to introduce a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the USD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, which is currently in private beta on both blockchains. This move is expected to broaden Ripple's reach into both institutional and DeFi markets, diversifying use cases and improving its payment infrastructure. It is also expected to generate more use cases, liquidity and opportunities for developers and users on XRP Ledger.

The conversation led by the Ripple CEO and president is anticipated to touch on these key milestones, among others attained while building on XRP Ledger.

Ripple CTO to present XRP Ledger roadmap

In addition to discussions led by Ripple’s CEO and president, the event will feature a crucial update from David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer and one of the original architects of XRP Ledger.

The Ripple CTO would be sharing the roadmap for Institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, including programmability and institutional capabilities.

Prominent XRP Ledger community members and Ripple executives will also be sharing discussions on ecosystem growth updates, community building and user trends in Japan, SBI Ripple partnership and Japanese NFT interest, among other topics.