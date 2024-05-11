Ripple CEO Names Big Victory Company Scored While Fighting SEC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

During the recent episode of Chris Vasquez’s Worldclass podcast, Ripple boss Brad Garlinghouse revealed the biggest achievement of the company gained in the course of opposing the Security and Exchange Commission of the US in court.

He also touched on other issues and shared the key secret to hiring A+ talents for Ripple.

Ripple's big high during SEC suit

Brad Garlinghouse, who joined Ripple on the position of the chief executive officer after working as a CEO in several large Web2 companies and after being a top executive in Yahoo, took part in the recent episode of the Worldcall podcast. Before accepting an offer from Chris Larsen to take over as a Ripple CEO in 2015, Garlinghouse turned down a job offer from Uber, since he thought that working for Uber would not bring any radical changes into his life.

One of the key things he shared with the host Chris Vasquez was the biggest high achieved by Ripple during the lawsuit of the SEC against Ripple Labs that has been running for the past four years.

Garlinghouse shared that when Ripple got sued, dark times started for the company. However, with the victory scored last year, when the federal judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP sales on secondary markets do not qualify as security sales, Ripple CEO said that they “won all the things we cared about, and not just for Ripple but for the industry, that was a big high.”

The US government is after Tether, Garlinghouse says

Garlinghouse also revealed that he loves to get the best talents to join Ripple. A+ talents, he said want to leave a dent in the universe that money is not enough to motivate them here. Therefore, his secret here is to hire failed entrepreneurs for these high level positions.

During this conversation, Garlinghouse also expressed a view that the US government is going after Tether. He strongly believes in that, adding that he sees Tether and its USDT stablecoin as a very important part of the ecosystem.