    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear US Crypto Regulation: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlights urgent need for crypto regulatory clarity
    Thu, 30/05/2024 - 13:17
    Ripple CEO Calls for Clear US Crypto Regulation: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent statement, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the urgent need for the United States to develop clear and sensible regulations for the cryptocurrency industry.

    As the global crypto landscape continues to evolve, Garlinghouse highlights that the U.S. must not fall behind other leading economies that have already established comprehensive regulatory frameworks for digital assets.

    Garlinghouse's comments come at a time when the U.S. crypto industry is grappling with regulatory uncertainty with the lack of clear guidelines stifling innovation within the sector.

    "It’s critical that the US catch up with other leading economies and develop sensible and clear rules for crypto," Garlinghouse said. The Ripple CEO's call to action is not just about keeping pace with other economies; it is about taking the lead in shaping the future of global finance.

    The absence of clear regulations in the U.S. has led to numerous legal battles and significant uncertainty for crypto companies.

    Ripple itself is currently embroiled in a high-profile lawsuit with the SEC over the sales of XRP tokens. The lawsuit is presently in the remedies phase, with key filings submitted in this phase, and now the judge's decision is awaited.

    The SEC is seeking nearly $2 billion in fines: $876 million in disgorgement, $198 million in prejudgment interest and a $876 million civil penalty, amounting to a total of $1.95 billion. The outcome of this phase is expected to set a precedent for the entire industry.

    As the crypto industry continues to mature, the need for sensible regulation becomes increasingly apparent. The U.S. has an opportunity to set a global standard for crypto regulation, but it must act swiftly. The message from Ripple's CEO is clear: it is time for the U.S. to step up and develop rules that reflect the innovation of the nascent crypto industry.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Cryptocurrency influencer
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

