Ripple Bets Big on Japan: BD Role Open, VP Emi Yoshikawa Says

Following the game-changing announcement about SBI joining the XRP Ledger validator ecosystem, Ripple's VP Emi Yoshikawa announces the opening of a major position for XRPL progress in Japan.

Ripple looking for BD experts to propel XRP Ledger adoption in Japan

U.S. fintech decacorn Ripple is actively looking for a business development manager who will be focused on promoting the adoption of XRP Ledger to Japanese companies. Such announcement was made by Ripple's Strategic Initiatives VP Emi Yoshikawa on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

【急募】日本企業向けにXRP Ledgerの導入を推進するための事業開発を手伝ってくれる方を探しています(パートタイム含む)！ダイナミックでスピード感のある現場で、Web3事業開発に関われるチャンス！

求める人材:

✅Web3やクリプトに対する強い関心、パッション

— Emi Yoshikawa {X} (@emy_wng) May 11, 2024

The ideal candidate should demonstrate strong interest and passion for Web3 and crypto segments and have business development experience. Also, they are expected to be cased in Tokyo, have flexible time resources and the ability to frequently participate in Web3-related events in-person.

Yoshikawa highlights that joining Ripple as a business development officer for B2B clients in Japan unlocks amazing career opportunities for potential candidates:

This is your chance to be involved in Web3 business development in a dynamic and fast-paced environment

The VP added that this position welcomes curious persons enjoying interacting with others.

As covered by U.Today previously, in Q4, 2023, Ripple opened a number of positions for expansion in Canada with B2B in focus as well.

Japanese heavyweight SBI VC Trade joins XRPL as validator

For many years, Ripple has been a prominent player on the Japanese remittances market thanks to its ties with SBI, a local fintech behemoth.

Yesterday, it was announced that one of SBI's subsidiaries, SBI VC Trade, will be responsible for running a validator of the XRP Ledger blockchain network.

Well known as a cryptocurrency exchange, SBI's arm will be directly contributing to integrity and decentralization of XRP Ledger as well as to the security of its transactions.

The XRP price is 1.21% up today; the coin is changing hands at $0.5051 on major spot centralized exchanges.