Ripple Goes on Hiring Spree in Canada

Sun, 09/24/2023 - 18:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain behemoth Ripple is undergoing a major recruitment drive, strategically focusing on enhancing its Canadian workforce
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Blockchain company Ripple is set to bolster its workforce significantly, with a primary focus on Canada, according to recent announcements. The company is also hiring in London, Singapore, Australia, and other places.

Ripple's Canadian debut 

Ripple is seeking a diverse range of talents for its Toronto office, focusing on roles such as Principal Engineers in different domains, Senior Software Engineers specializing in areas like Machine Learning and Data Platform, and various managerial positions. 

They are also looking to hire individuals in more specialized roles, including those related to RippleNet Payments and technical program management. Additionally, the company has listed openings for interns and is seeking expertise in cloud network architecture and IT systems engineering.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple expanded its global presence by establishing its first Canadian office in Toronto in June 2022. The move was welcomed by former Toronto Mayor John Tory.

Global expansion  

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently stated that the company's strategy is to allocate 80% of its hiring efforts to markets outside the U.S. this year. He has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the U.S. regulatory landscape. With that being said, Ripple still has a few job postings in San Franciso and New York.  

#Ripple News #Canada
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

