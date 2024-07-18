Ripple Becomes One of Top Workplaces in 2024

Ripple has been recognized as one of the best places to work among small- and medium-sized companies in the U.S. in 2024, it has been revealed. Thus, according to the latest ranking from Fortune, the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company was ranked 32nd out of 100.

Advertisement

Ripple earned its spot after Great Place To Work surveyed companies with more than 8.2 million employees in the U.S. last year and received at least 1.3 million survey responses. Of those, about 510,000 responses were from millennials at companies that were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces list, and this list is based on their feedback.

We’re honored to share that @Ripple is featured in @FortuneMagazine’s Best Workplaces for Millennials list!



Thank you to our team of Ripplers for all that you do, and @GPTW_US for the recognition as a 2024 #GreatPlaceToWork. https://t.co/m6RsEAsnb2 — Ripple (@Ripple) July 18, 2024

Is the fact that Ripple found itself on a list like this a bullish event for XRP, the cryptocurrency the company uses in its operations? It is difficult to say directly.

However, it is undeniable that there is an indirectly positive effect here. After all, it means that Ripple is becoming more attractive to young minds, which creates a solid foundation for the future of the company, and XRP in particular.

Chainlink makes it, too

In addition to Ripple, which conducts cross-border transfers using blockchain and cryptocurrency, particularly XRPL and XRP, the list of cryptocurrency companies also includes Chainlink. The provider of key infrastructure and pricing oracles for the entire crypto industry, with its native token, LINK, was ranked 9th among the top places to work for millennials in 2024.