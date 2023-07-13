Ripple Ally Final Judgment Out, Bitcoin Bear Market Over, Shibarium Utility Soars to New All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

Ripple ally final judgment out, here's surprising aspect

As recently shared by Ripple enthusiast James K. Filan, the court has issued its final judgment in the LBRY v. SEC case. According to the judgment, LBRY is permanently restrained and enjoined from participating, directly or indirectly, in any unregistered crypto asset securities offering. In addition to this, LBRY will have to pay the SEC a civil penalty of $111,614 within 30 days after the entry of the final judgment. The news has not been left unnoticed by the XRP community, with many of its members, including pro-Ripple lawyer Jeremy Hogan, commenting on it. Hogan noted that the judge did not rule on secondary sales or the Major Questions Doctrine but enjoined further violations and issued a penalty instead. This made the lawyer wonder whether a similar result might be possible in the Ripple case.

Bitcoin bear market over, here are signs: source

Yesterday, PlanB, creator of the stock-to-flow (S2F) model, took to Twitter to congratulate his followers with surviving the "worst Bitcoin bear market ever." In addition to his message, PlanB attached a chart of the Bitcoin 200-Week Moving Average, which shows a consistent uptrend and the Bitcoin price currently closing above the trendline. As Bitcoin has maintained steady around the level above $30,000 for about three weeks, this made a lot of investors suggest that the Bitcoin bear market might be over. This assumption is reinforced by a number of positive fundamentals associated with the digital currency. First, MicroStrategy has continued with its accumulation of Bitcoin. Second, there has been a reboot of interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs, with firms such as BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and Invesco refiling their applications to the SEC.

Shibarium utility soars to new all-time high in just two days: Puppyscan