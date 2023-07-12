Shibarium Utility Soars to New All-Time High in Just Two Days: Puppyscan

Wed, 07/12/2023 - 17:25
Yuri Molchan
Testnet has smashed new utility record this week, while number of linked SHIB wallets remains same
According to data provided by the Puppyscan explorer, over the past two days, a major rise in the number of transactions has been achieved.

The total number of transactions now stands at almost 29,000,000. If this growth rate continues, it is possible that by the weekend, the SHIB transaction count will hit the 30,000,000 milestone.

The number of wallet addresses connected to Shibarium beta Puppynet still stands at 17,061,579, with no wallets getting linked within the past week or even longer.

Puppynet was released on March 11 this year after nearly a year of waiting by the SHIB community. After that, users kept asking the lead developer of Shiba Inu Shytoshi Kusama "wen Shibarium." He first stated that things are coming "well before May." However, when users began asking the same question before the arrival of June, Kusama said that his words were taken out of context and that he was not focused on any particular dates from that point on.

Whales Move 542 Million SHIB Ahead of Upcoming Shibarium Launch

Now, after the recently published blog post, Shibarium is expected to launch at some point after Aug. 16, when the Eth Toronto conference is over, where SHIB will be one of the sponsors. Shytoshi Kusama stated that major SHIB-branded projects will be announced there and that he will personally make a virtual speech using AI. Since the developer has been hiding his real identity, it is highly unlikely that he will reveal it during Eth Toronto.

The official marketing specialist of Shiba Inu, Lucie, stated on her Twitter page recently that there is still no exact date for releasing Shibarium mainnet, although the developer team are close to finishing it off.

