BlackRock Re-Files for Bitcoin Spot ETF as BTC Price Approaches 2023 High

Mon, 07/03/2023 - 20:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BlackRock has refiled for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), raising the stakes in the race among financial giants
BlackRock Re-Files for Bitcoin Spot ETF as BTC Price Approaches 2023 High
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has resubmitted its application for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), as per the recent Nasdaq update.

The financial giant has joined its rivals Fidelity, WisdomTree, VanEck, and Invesco/Galaxy who have also refiled their Bitcoin ETF applications with the inclusion of Coinbase as the exchange.

The amendment by BlackRock was submitted on June 29, although Nasdaq only published the information recently.

Related
XRP Enters Falling Wedge, Here's What It Means
Balchunas added an interesting technical point in his tweet thread, indicating that it was Nasdaq, not BlackRock, that updated the filing. However, the ETF belongs to BlackRock at the end of the day. The analyst's tweet also pointed out that BlackRock's resubmission details an actual agreement with Coinbase, which came into effect on June 16. This is contrary to previous filings that merely expected to enter into a service agreement.

In response to a question about the potential odds of approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Balchunas maintained a 50% likelihood, while his fellow Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart, leaned slightly more optimistically towards 51%. Just a month ago, this probability was hovering at a mere 1%. 

The refiling comes at a time when Bitcoin's price is on the rise, reclaiming the $31,000 level after a sudden increase in open interest. 

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, DOGE and MATIC Price Analysis for July 3
07/03/2023 - 18:00
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, DOGE and MATIC Price Analysis for July 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Spot Trading Volume Dropped by 70% in Q2, 2023, Kaiko Analysts Say
07/03/2023 - 17:45
Binance Spot Trading Volume Dropped by 70% in Q2, 2023, Kaiko Analysts Say
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image New Ethereum Token ERC-223 Added to ETH Documentation, Here's What to Know
07/03/2023 - 17:30
New Ethereum Token ERC-223 Added to ETH Documentation, Here's What to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide