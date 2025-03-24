Bitcoin to $200K? ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad Author’ Says Many People Will Make This Mistake

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has described Bitcoin as "the biggest opportunity" in history.

That said, he has also warned that a lot of people will miss it due to the psychological phenomenon known as the fear of making mistakes (FOMM).

According to Kiyosaki, the FOMO crowd will wait until Bitcoin passes $200,000 this year to say that the cryptocurrency is "too expensive."

The financial commentator has recommended not to listen to the FOMM crowd despite the fact that many Bitcoin skeptics are highly educated.

"Once you learn from those who love Bitcoin and those who hate Bitcoin….Then you decide," he said.

He has stressed that people should not be afraid of making mistakes with their investment choices.

"How does a baby learn to walk if they do not fall? They would never walk and crawl all their lives," he added.