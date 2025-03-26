Advertisement
    Ultra-Bullish MSTR Price Prediction Shared by Max Keiser

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 11:28
    Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser makes ultra-bullish statement about Bitcoin-powered company Strategy
    Max Keiser, Bitcoin evangelist and a BTC advisor to EL Salvador president Nayib Bukele, has many times shown support for Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin vision for his company Strategy (MSTR).

    In a recent tweet, he has reaffirmed his bullish stance on Strategy and the Bitcoin course it has taken thanks to Saylor’s vision.

    "MSTR price has no limits," Keiser agrees

    Keiser responded to an X post published by Adam Livingston, the author of the “The Bitcoin Age” book. In it, Livingstone refers to MSTR as “the OBELISK of CAPITAL INVERSION.”

    He believes that as fiat currencies continue to decay, “MSTR’s valuation will TRANSFIGURE,” since it is powered by Bitcoin. “There is no limit to how high the stock can go.” Keiser responded to that tweet with a “100%” emoji.

    Keiser names trigger for potential Bitcoin buying panic

    Max Keiser has also commented on the big recent development that has stirred the Bitcoin community worldwide – GameStop has announced that it would follow in the footsteps of Strategy and begin to invest spare cash reserves in Bitcoin.

    Keiser tweeted to share his take on that pivot, saying: “$GME + Bitcoin is another beast entirely.” He believes that “The Robinhood, degen, Reddit, options-savvy swarm of 4chan anarchists” can easily create “a mighty, hyperbolic Bitcoin buying panic like we haven’t seen.”

    In another tweet, Keiser added that “the Wall St Bets guys” from GameStop plan to invest in Bitcoin with a goal quite different from that of Strategy: “Their motivation isn’t bringing perfect money to the masses.”

    Keiser believes that “they want to crash the global economy and the old ways for the LULZ” and called that intention “beautiful anarchy.” GameStop’s stock GME surged by 6% on that news. The company also said they consider buying not only Bitcoin but also stablecoins denominated in the US dollar. As of the start of February, the company held $4.8 billion in cash.

    Strategy adds another massive Bitcoin batch

    Earlier this week, Michael Saylor announced on his personal X page that Strategy had acquired yet another impressive Bitcoin chunk – 4,991 BTC worth roughly $584.1 million.

    Now, the company has left behind the half-million Bitcoin milestone as it holds 506,37 BTC valued at $41,367,647,663 as Bitcoin is changing hands at $88,196 per coin having added 1.25% today.

    #Max Keiser #Strategy News #Bitcoin #GameStop

