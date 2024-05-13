'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees Big New Reason for Buying Bitcoin (BTC)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned author of the book on financial management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” investor and entrepreneur, has taken to his account on the X app (formerly Twitter) to endorse Bitcoin in light of signs of new global developments coming.

He says Bitcoin is the best option now, along with several other assets, to protect oneself from the approaching U.S. dollar crash.

Buy Bitcoin to protect yourself from this, Kiyosaki says

In the tweet, Kiyosaki talked about the country he is interested in at the moment – South Africa. He has been looking out for rumors about BRICS planning to launch its own cryptocurrency, which will possibly be backed by gold, plenty of which can be mined in the BRICS regions.

Currently in South Africa a country I love. Watching and listening to rumors of what will happen when BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa produce BRICS crypto, possibly backed by gold. If BRICS gold crypto happens trillions in fake money, fiat US dollars… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 12, 2024

BRICS consists of multiple members, starting from its earliest members – Brazil (B), Russia (R), India (I), China (C) and South Africa (S). In January 2024, this list was expanded as the UAE, Egypt, Iran and Ethiopia were also accepted.

Robert Kiyosaki tweeted that should the BRICS gold-backed crypto indeed launch, a massive amount of U.S. dollars will start flowing back into the U.S. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author calls the U.S. dollar “fake money” in his X message. He believes that this tremendous USD inflow will cause hyperinflation in America and will ultimately destroy the U.S. dollar completely.

The financial expert reckons that the only way to protect oneself from the expected U.S. dollar crash is to start buying Bitcoin, gold and silver.

Bitcoin is Kiyosaki's tool against "fake money"

Kiyosaki has been an advocate of all three (Bitcoin, gold, silver) over the past four years, praising these two popular precious metals and Bitcoin since the pandemic started and world economies suffered from multiple lockdowns.

Back then, the U.S. government began stimulating the economy by giving away so-called “survival checks” and buying out large banks and businesses. These aims were achieved through printing additional U.S. dollars and injecting them into circulation. In 2020 alone, more than $6 trillion worth of greenbacks were printed. Since then, Kiyosaki has been slamming the U.S. dollar as “fake money.”

Since then, the government has been frequently taking to this quantitative easing policy and printing billions of U.S. dollars. The EU and other countries followed suit.