"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire

American businessman and author Robert Kiyosaki, who is best known for penning the "Rich Dad Poor Dad" series of popular personal finance books, has opined that owning Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is the "easiest" way to become a millionaire.

While it is challenging to reach a seven-figure net worth by starting your own business, Kiyosaki claims that the leading cryptocurrency is actually doing hard work for him:

"Making millions as an entrepreneur is hard. I know. You have to be really smart, dedicated, and lucky to become a millionaire starting your own business. I save Bitcoin because Bitcoin does the hard work," he said on the X social media network.

Some of Kiyosaki's followers have noted that it is now virtually impossible for the average Joe to become a millionaire with Bitcoin due to how expensive the cryptocurrency is today.

Research firm Kaiko recently revealed that the number of Bitcoin millionaire wallets that are being created on a daily basis is nearly 2,000.

According to Glassnode, there are about 115,000 wallet addresses that hold more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin. It is worth noting that these wallets do not necessarily belong to individual investors.

As reported by U.Today , Kiyosaki recently predicted that the price of Bitcoin could potentially reach $350,000 by August, attracting ridicule from the cryptocurrency community.

The leading cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading at $67,730 on the Bitstamp exchange after declining 2.6% over the past 24 hours.