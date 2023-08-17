Republic Digital Finance Ecosystem Launches Its Own Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet

Republic, platform designed to allow retail investors to support early-stage products, announces first release of its own multi-blockchain wallet

With a novel cryptocurrency wallet released by private investing platforms, retail users will be able to utilize cryptocurrency in their first VC experiments. This release is also set to lower the barrier for entrepreneurs interested in fast and cost-effective fundraising campaigns globally.

Republic digital investing platform launches cryptocurrency wallet

Republic, a digital finance major, has announced that its fully integrated cryptocurrency wallet kicks off. The initial release of Republic Wallet supports Ethereum (ETH), Algorand (ALGO) and Avalanche (AVAX) blockchains, per the official statement shared by the company today, Aug. 17, 2023.

👋 Meet Republic Wallet 🌐🔐 Today, we're excited to unveil the ultimate tool for you to manage your digital assets. 🚀📈https://t.co/3mFjNR2e22 pic.twitter.com/fYsAQQf0yB — Republic 🌎 (@joinrepublic) August 17, 2023

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts from across the globe will be able to invest in, trade and securely manage Republic investment offerings like on-chain securities, tokenized RWAs and so on.

Andrew Durgee, head of Republic Crypto, who recently provided testimony at a Congressional session entitled The Future of Digital Assets, stressed the importance of this product for the global investing community and the Web2-to-Web3 transition in finance:

For millions of global retail investors, investing in private assets like startups, real estate, and fine art is opaque, highly illiquid, and mostly inaccessible. Tokenization solves all of these problems. It’s why we built Republic Wallet, a multisig, multi-chain digital wallet designed for a future where most private assets are tokenized.

Besides three inaugural blockchains, the team of Republic is ready to add support for Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and other cryptos in the coming months.

The protocol underwent a third-party security audit by leading provider Quantstamp.

Unlocking $24 trillion opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs

With its multi-blockchain design, clear UX/UI and seamless integration into the ecosystem of Republic, the new wallet is designed to bring a new generation of investors to the worldwide tokenization market.

Per some estimations, the capitalization of this segment might exceed $27 trillion in just two or three years.

The 5,000+ holders of the Republic Note, Republic's digital security became pioneers of the new product as they are already able to receive and move cryptocurrencies without leaving Republic's ecosystem.