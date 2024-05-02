Peter Schiff Names New Bearish Target for Bitcoin Price: Details

Peter Schiff has stated that the $54,000 level is going to be the next downside objective for Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency.

According to the gold bug, Bitcoin has formed a bearish head and shoulders pattern, with the "neckline" of the pattern being just below $57,000.

CoinGecko data shows that the flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading at $57,770 after previously sinking to an intraday low of $56,637.

Bitcoin has slumped more than 21% from its record peak of $73,737, which was achieved on March 14.

The cryptocurrency has been under strong bearish pressure over the past week due to disastrous exchange-traded fund outflows. On the macro front, recent statements made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell briefly managed to push the Bitcoin price above the $59,000 level.

As reported by U.Today , Schiff recently opined that the Bitcoin price was "definitely" in a bear market after the top coin plunged 20% from its record peak.

Succumbing to greed

In the meantime, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a pivotal gauge of cryptocurrency investor sentiment, recently plunged back into the "Fear" territory with a reading of 43. This indicates that the market is potentially oversold.

Bitcoin recently recorded its worst month since mid-2023, and it seems like the flagship cryptocurrency is on track to record another month in the red unless it manages to reverse course.