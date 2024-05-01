XRP Price Prediction for May 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The situation is almost unchanged since yesterday as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local support level of $0.4780. If the daily bar closes near $0.50 or above it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's low.

If it happens far from it, bulls may seize the initiative, which can lead to growth to the $0.50-$0.52 zone by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is far from the main levels. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.46-$0.54 is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

XRP is trading at $0.4966 at press time.