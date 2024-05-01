Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 1

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce back of XRP by end of week?
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 15:37
    XRP Price Prediction for May 1
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The situation is almost unchanged since yesterday as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has fallen by 0.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP might have set a local support level of $0.4780. If the daily bar closes near $0.50 or above it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.51 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar's low. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 30

    If it happens far from it, bulls may seize the initiative, which can lead to growth to the $0.50-$0.52 zone by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is far from the main levels. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.46-$0.54 is the more likely scenario until mid-May.

    XRP is trading at $0.4966 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Meme Coin Bloodbath: Base, Solana Meme Cryptos Decimated
    2024/05/01 15:32
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: Base, Solana Meme Cryptos Decimated
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reacts to Roger Ver's Arrest
    2024/05/01 15:32
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reacts to Roger Ver's Arrest
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's Store-of-Value Qualities
    2024/05/01 15:32
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's Store-of-Value Qualities
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 Returns Showcasing Turkey as the Rising Star in Web3 Adoption
    Polkadot-native Acala Expands to Multichain Horizons Through The Sinai Upgrade
    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for May 1
    Meme Coin Bloodbath: Base, Solana Meme Cryptos Decimated
    Billionaire Mike Novogratz Reacts to Roger Ver's Arrest
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD