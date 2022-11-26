Ren Protocol (REN) Spikes 40% in Three Hours, Here's Why

Sat, 11/26/2022 - 11:47
article image
Vladislav Sopov
REN, core native cryptocurrency of veteran DeFi Ren Protocol, outperforms all mid-caps, here's how
Ren Protocol (REN) Spikes 40% in Three Hours, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cryptocurrency analyst who goes by @lookonchain on Twitter has shared observations about a recent spike of Ren Protocol's (REN) price and its tokenomics status.

REN rocketing on Binance acquisition rumors

Anonymous blockchain researcher @lookonchain took to Twitter to share the possible reasons behind a surprising 40% pump of the Ren Protocol (REN) price. The token jumped from $0.1 to almost $0.14 on major spot exchanges in less than three hours.

As such, Ren Protocol's REN showed the best performance out of all the top 150 assets on CoinMarketCap. The analyst is sure that the rumors about a possible acquisition of Ren Protocol (REN) by Binance, the largest cryptocurrency ecosystem, were the core trigger of this magnificent upsurge.

His followers shared a video of a stream with Kyros Labs, Binance Ventures, BNB Chain and Alameda Research from Nov. 24, 2022, that confirms the theory about the Binance acquisition.

By printing time, the REN price has undergone a correction: REN is changing hands at $0.1273 on major spot trading platforms, being 25% up in 24 hours.

Ren Protocol (REN) almost out of funding as Alameda collapsed

Ren Protocol (REN) is one of the olders DeFi protocols in Web3. It launched in 2017 as Republic Protocol. Ren Protocol (REN) pioneered a number of crucial concepts for Web3, including "dark pools" and B2B liquidity solutions.

As covered by U.Today previously, the Ren Protocol (REN) team has shared a statement informing users that with Alameda Research collapsing, it only has enough funding for five weeks of operations.

Related
Ren Protocol (REN) 'Only Has Funding' for Five Weeks Left, Here's Why

Alameda acquired Ren Protocol (REN) in 2021.

To save the development, Ren engineers announced an extra funding round and decided to make governance processes decentralized and community-driven.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
11/26/2022 - 21:30
DOGE Price Analysis for November 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
11/26/2022 - 20:00
SHIB Trading Volume Up 102% As Whales Grab 323 Billion Coins in 24 Hours
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image MetaMask Scandal Triggered Old-fashioned Scam: Alert
11/26/2022 - 17:32
MetaMask Scandal Triggered Old-fashioned Scam: Alert
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov