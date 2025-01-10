Remittix (RTX) New Pre-Sale Coin Targets Ethereum (ETH) Community Enthusiasts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ethereum’s $4K rally has faced resistance due to a general crypto market decline that has pared off gains seen in the past five days. ETH’s price is on track to bounce off its boundary support line of the asymmetrical triangle pattern, which could trigger a rally above the $4,093 resistance level. At the same time, Ethereum investors have been selling off their tokens in masses. Per CryptoQuant’s data, over 500,000 ETH tokens have flowed out of staking protocols in the past month. These substantial net outflows could impact ETH’s long-term prospects.

A decrease in the total number of staked ETH suggests investors are not willing to hold on to their positions in the long term. Another reason for staking outflows could be profit-taking among investors. However, the ETH community is still optimistic about the token’s potential in 2025.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is emerging as a novel token in the PayFi sector. In 2025, new and established giants could record new highs and vie for control in the crypto market.

Ethereum (ETH) community remains optimistic about next bull cycle

Ethereum price has declined due to the general crypto market downturn, which has pared off some of its gains in the past five days. Moreover, the Ethereum ecosystem has also seen a rise in staking outflows as short-term holders realize losses. Recent data shows that over 500,000 ETH tokens have flowed out of staking protocols in the past month. A declining total number of staked ETHs suggests that investors aren’t willing to hold their position long-term. Another reason for the staking outflows could be profit-taking among investors.

Advertisement

A breakout at the lower boundary support line where the 100-day and 50-day SMAs converge could help ETH crypto rise above the symmetrical triangle and the resistance zone at the $3,780 level. If it completes this move, the large-cap token could gain a high volume that would overcome the $4,093 critical resistance level. However, if ETH drops below the lower boundary and SMAs' support, it could risk declining towards the $3,000 psychological level. Overall, ETH is a solid investment that could record 10x gains in 2025.

Remittix (RTX) addresses new instruments for daily transactions

As the PayFi market gains momentum, Remittix (RTX) has stood out as more people discover its unique solution to inherent cross-border payment challenges. The project offers a transformative revolution for businesses and individuals by integrating the best parts of cryptocurrency and the fiat system. Remittix does all this without compromising on efficiency and transparency.

Remittix is becoming known for its seamless cross-border payment solutions and business tools. However, its versatility extends beyond these innovative features. The project's lesser-known capabilities demonstrate its potential to transform niche markets and address often-overlooked financial challenges. One such feature is its adaptability for use in payroll solutions. Global companies and remote teams can utilize Remittix to pay employees in cryptos and settle in fiat currency to their local bank accounts. This move eliminates currency conversion fees and delays, making it an efficient and cost-effective option for cross-border payroll management.

What’s even interesting is that Remittix supports micro-transactions. Its low-fee structure has made it ideal for sending small amounts for donations, tipping, or low-value remittances. Unlike conventional services, where the fees can be disproportionate to the transaction size, Remittix has enabled accessibility for all. Right now, Remittix is in presale and available at only $0.0193.

Join the Remittix (RTX) presale and community:

Join Remittix (RTX) Presale

Join the Remittix (RTX) Community