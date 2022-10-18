Record Billion USD in Bitcoin Transferred as This Report Says Bitcoin May Begin Rising Soon

Tue, 10/18/2022 - 09:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Anonymous whales have shifted nearly billion USD in BTC within one hour, here's what may be behind this
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Popular crypto tracking service Whale Alert, which traces big crypto transactions, has shared that just recently, four consecutive transactions shifted a whopping 47,846 Bitcoins in four lumps.

In the meantime, a recent Santiment report shows that Bitcoin has been showing signs of a price revival, and the Bitcoin hashrate has reached another all-time high, despite the price staying low.

BTCmovedwhales_00q3w4ret09uih3u4
Image via Twitter

Whales move nearly $1 billion in BTC, Bitcoin shows signs of reversal

Nearly 48,000 BTC were shifted in four transactions — three of them carrying nearly 13,000 BTC each. In total, these four transfers were evaluated at $939.8 million.

All of the transactions were sent from different wallets to different addresses, with not a single address being used more than once. It seems that the whales have been redistributing their holdings.

Meanwhile, a recent report published by Santiment data aggregator shows that the long-term metrics of Bitcoin have been demonstrating signs of a reverse for several months already, even though the price remains in the lows.

The indicators that are showing signs positive for Bitcoin are MDIA (no distribution of BTC has been occurring for a long time now) and MVRV, social volume and weighted sentiment, and network-realised-profit-loss (NRPL).

Bitcoin on verge of breakout: Weiss Crypto

On Oct. 17, Weiss Crypto, a cryptocurrency-focused arm of Weiss Ratings agency, stated that despite the unimpressive market performance over the weekend, the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may be on the verge of a breakout, judging by the behavior of technical indicators.

The report stated that Bitcoin is "very bullish in the technical sense."

Besides, the fact that the BTC hashrate reached a new peak the other day also confirms the probability of a breakout happening soon.

Bitcoin price action

At the time of this writing, the leading digital cryptocurrency is changing hands at the $19,537 level, up 1.49% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin is trying to regain its recent losses after it dropped from the $19,800 peak a few days ago — on Oct. 14.

This rise followed a dump of the price down to the $18,183 zone a day before that, following the release of October CPI data, which was higher than expected. This means that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue raising interest rates in an attempt to break the back of the rising inflation.

article image
