Bitcoin Price Today Will Depend on This Crucial Factor: Report

Thu, 10/13/2022 - 11:53
article image
Yuri Molchan
Data issued later today may define which way Bitcoin price will go – up or down
Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu has reminded the crypto community that today is the day when data on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be published for September.

The Bitcoin price is connected to this crucial economic index, he says, sharing that when CPI previously exceeded expectations, the flagship cryptocurrency lost roughly 4% within just half an hour after the release.

Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Financial Markets Are Doomed for 5 Years, And It May Affect Crypto

When CPI has come out lower than expected in the past, Bitcoin gained 2%.

The release time of the CPI data today is 8:30 a.m. ET. Bitcoin is changing hands at $18,728 at the time of this writing.

