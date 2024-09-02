Recap of CoinEx AMA with CEO: Fostering Long-Term Growth and User Empowerment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The CoinEx AMA with CEO Haipo Yang wrapped up wonderfully on August 30th, 2024. The session offered deep insights into CoinEx's upcoming plans, the strategic role of $CET within the ecosystem, and the platform's unwavering focus on user-centric development. This recap provides a detailed overview of discussions during the AMA, giving CoinEx users a clear vision of the platform's future direction.

About CoinEx and Haipo Yang (Founder and CEO of CoinEx)

Founded in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange supporting over 1,200 cryptocurrencies and 1,700+ trading pairs. Operating in 200+ countries with over 10 million users, CoinEx offers a professional and user-friendly trading experience. The CoinEx Ecosystem, led by Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx, has expanded beyond trading to include CoinEx Wallet, CoinEx Smart Chain, CoinEx Explorer, and CoinEx Charity.

During the AMA, Haipo Yang defined this new phase of CoinEx's development, emphasizing the importance of $CET within the ecosystem. He explained that CoinEx is committed to a user-centric approach, focusing on innovation and empowerment. $CET was highlighted as a crucial credential for the ecosystem's development and a key empowerment tool for equity scenarios. Haipo Yang also hinted at a series of upcoming product features closely associated with $CET.

The Conversation

QUESTION 1: Recently, we noticed that CoinEx has revamped its $CET introduction page and upgraded its products and services. Additionally, CoinEx has launched its ecosystem. How do you define CoinEx in this new phase of development? What role does CoinEx’s token, $CET, play in the CoinEx ecosystem?

Advertisement

Haipo Yang: The crypto industry is still in its early stages, with fierce competition across various sectors, particularly in trading, where intense competition and market fluctuations present significant challenges for companies. In this context, CoinEx has faced numerous competitors and has actively shaped its unique features to address the issue of homogenization in the sector. This requires excellent product design capabilities and a deep understanding of industry dynamics and user needs.

Firstly, we have always maintained a user-centric approach. From the initial stages of product design, we start from the user’s perspective, deeply understanding the needs and pain points of our target users. Through data analysis and user feedback, we continually refine and iterate our products. These efforts aim to enhance user experience, gaining market recognition and long-term user loyalty. We believe that only by meeting the real needs of users can we earn their trust and support.

Secondly, to meet users’ diverse needs for products and services, we not only insist on innovation but also stay at the forefront of the industry, committed to providing users with faster, more comprehensive, in-depth, and valuable industry information. This information not only supports users’ investment decisions but also helps them better understand market trends and dynamics, enhancing their investment capabilities and confidence.

CoinEx always prioritizes user experience, aiming to help users worldwide easily enter the crypto world. Decentralized crypto technology is inherently designed to serve the public, and CoinEx is dedicated to lowering the barriers and obstacles for global users, consistently building a bridge for ordinary users to access the crypto world, becoming their gateway into this field. We help users complete every crypto asset transaction “simply,” effectively reducing their trading costs and psychological burden. Therefore, we focus on products and user experience, striving to provide easy-to-use, convenient, and efficient features, allowing every investor to share in the crypto benefits in this era of immense potential.

For example, at CoinEx, users can enjoy a simple and low-threshold trading process. Our innovative AMM (Automated Market Maker) feature allows users with just assets equivalent to 200 USDT to easily participate in market-making, enabling ordinary users to become market makers and earn considerable returns. Additionally, in the use of contract features, the CoinEx product team continually optimizes and upgrades to ensure that global users can easily master and utilize contract features, increasing their investment opportunities.

Besides enriching product features, we have consistently adhered to a “Good, Fast, Comprehensive” listing strategy. CoinEx’s listing system is now quite mature, with over 1,200 high-quality tokens and more than 1,700 trading markets available. This provides users with a wide range of choices, enabling them to trade flexibly according to their investment strategies and risk preferences. In the future, we will continue to maintain high-quality listings, focusing on uncovering the value of projects and offering users more potential and innovative digital assets, helping them seize opportunities in market fluctuations.

By continuously improving product quality and user experience, CoinEx strives to become a trusted trading platform for users, helping each user succeed in crypto asset trading and achieve wealth appreciation. We believe that the future of crypto belongs to every user who dares to innovate and explore, and CoinEx will do everything possible to pave the way for them, helping them achieve a brighter investment future.

CoinEx’s platform token, $CET, is both a crucial credential for the development of the CoinEx ecosystem and an important empowerment for CoinEx’s equity scenarios. We will soon introduce a series of product features closely associated with $CET.

QUESTION 2: How does CoinEx plan to boost user confidence and attract more potential users?

Haipo Yang: Firstly, by enriching the current equity scenarios of $CET, with an upgrade plan for the $CET equity system under research, expected to be fully updated in September.

Secondly, by continuously empowering $CET-related products, enhancing $CET’s equity and usage scenarios, and further empowering $CET’s usage and equity value.

Then, by continuing the $CET buyback and burn plan: $CET has reached a fully circulating state after continuous buyback and burn. $CET is not only CoinEx’s platform token but also an essential value circulation credential in the CoinEx ecosystem. According to $CET’s value commitment, CoinEx uses 20% of the platform’s fee revenue each day to repurchase $CET, and at the end of each natural month, all repurchased $CET for that month is burned. The buyback and burn will continue until $CET is burned down to 0. Since its launch, $CET has been distributed through various means, including airdrops, global market expansion, team incentives, and trading fee rebates. Through the continuous buyback and burn mechanism, $CET’s supply will gradually decrease, enhancing the token’s scarcity and long-term value, thus avoiding potential unreasonable operations in quarterly burns. The daily buyback ensures $CET’s price aligns more with a stable upward trend, allowing investors to hold $CET with peace of mind and achieve wealth growth alongside CoinEx. These measures aim to increase user confidence in $CET’s future development.

QUESTION 3: Besides the existing equity scenarios, what additional measures will CoinEx take to empower $CET in the future? Could you elaborate on this?

Haipo Yang: In the future, CoinEx will continue to empower $CET’s equity scenarios, including a series of $CET value-added products such as:

CoinEx Dock for assisting early-stage projects with fundraising and promotion

$CET Staking for providing users with secure and efficient on-chain staking products

CoinEx Mining for allowing users to stake tokens to earn airdrop rewards

CoinEx Financial and CoinEx Loans, which offer diversified financial services to meet users’ short-term liquidity and financial service needs

These products and services will enrich $CET’s equity and usage scenarios, further empowering $CET’s usage and equity value. CoinEx will continue to combine market realities to provide $CET holders with broader financial products and services, catering to users’ increasingly diverse investment and service needs. Since its inception, $CET has allowed millions of users across more than 200 countries and regions worldwide to enjoy the value and convenience of various equity benefits. Whether it’s the gradually improving CoinEx ecosystem user value-added service system or the $CET-related product services currently being planned by CoinEx, they both establish $CET as an important credential for application scenarios, business scenarios, and equity scenarios within the entire CoinEx ecosystem. In the future, the VIP equity system will also be upgraded based on market needs. As the CoinEx ecosystem continues to develop and deepen, CoinEx is willing to share the growth dividends of the CoinEx ecosystem and the industry with its over 10 million global users.

QUESTION 4: Considering $CET’s empowerment plan and future actions, what are your thoughts on $CET’s future movement and market value?

Haipo Yang: It is challenging to predict market value and trends because many factors influence the market, and market value and trends are the result of these factors combined. Therefore, it’s difficult to make generalizations. However, $CET’s future somewhat represents the future of the CoinEx ecosystem. CoinEx will make the ecosystem’s development a strategic priority moving forward. We will continue to expand the ecosystem’s scope, diversify financial uses and investment scenarios, and involve more ecosystem participants and users, co-constructing and empowering it together. Thus, to anticipate $CET’s future, we should objectively consider the future development of the CoinEx ecosystem. Looking back on CoinEx’s development since its establishment in 2017, over the past seven years, it has grown to support 18 language markets, over 200 countries and regions, 1,200+ tradable tokens, and 1,700+ trading markets, serving over 10 million registered users globally. Through the team’s efforts and user support, CoinEx has evolved from a trading platform into an ecosystem, encompassing an exchange, wallet, public chain, charity foundation, and blockchain explorer. Over the past seven years, CoinEx has witnessed many changes and fluctuations in the industry. As we look toward the next seven years, instead of merely focusing on $CET or CoinEx, we should consider the industry’s prospects. I am highly optimistic about the future of this industry.

QUESTION 5: Since $CET somewhat represents the future of the CoinEx ecosystem, could you briefly introduce CoinEx’s ecosystem and its future development goals?

Haipo Yang: In 2024, CoinEx laid out a comprehensive ecosystem development blueprint, including a trusted global crypto asset trading platform—CoinEx, a secure crypto wallet—CoinEx Wallet, a smart contract chain—CoinEx Smart Chain, a blockchain explorer—CoinEx Explorer, and a non-profit blockchain charity organization—CoinEx Charity.

The CoinEx ecosystem aims to provide professional financial services and technical support to meet users’ needs in crypto asset trading, asset management, and blockchain exploration. Starting as an exchange, CoinEx has taken seven years to gradually develop into an ecosystem, serving more users, more language markets, and incorporating a more diverse range of financial investment and product services, enabling over 10 million registered users worldwide to truly benefit from this wave of financial technology. This also means that CoinEx bears greater social responsibility and higher corporate value.

In the future, the CoinEx ecosystem will further improve in security, technology, product services, and operations, providing ecosystem users with efficient, convenient, secure, and comprehensive timely services. We will better fulfill the mission of “making the world a better place through blockchain,” allowing more people to enjoy the convenience brought by Web3 technological innovation.

QUESTION 6: What security measures have been taken to protect $CET and its market value?

Haipo Yang: CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange platform that supports over 1,200 cryptocurrencies and offers more than 1,700 trading pairs, with 10 million registered users. The platform provides users with a professional and convenient cryptocurrency trading experience.

$CET is the platform token of CoinEx, with a portion held by the company. These tokens are primarily used for team incentives and marketing purposes. CoinEx will not sell these $CET tokens on the market. This not only demonstrates our confidence in the long-term development of $CET and CoinEx but also reflects our commitment to our users. Additionally, CoinEx has implemented various security measures to protect the integrity of all user assets on its platform, including $CET tokens. As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, CoinEx always prioritizes security. We were among the first exchanges in the industry to prove a 100% reserve ratio through the “Merkle Tree” audit method. Last year, we launched the Asset Security page, which marked a comprehensive upgrade of our security system.

User security has always been CoinEx’s top concern. CoinEx ensures the safety of your assets through various methods, including a self-developed offline storage system, multi-signature protocols, emergency response plans, and other comprehensive asset protection measures. These include a self-developed cold and hot wallet storage system, multi-signature protocols, real-time monitoring, and security alerts, all aimed at safeguarding the secure storage of users’ cryptocurrency assets and reducing the risk of theft. We have also established a Shield Fund to protect the integrity of user assets in the event of uncontrollable risks. Additionally, we have formed a Security Committee and Security Team to conduct rigorous security monitoring and risk assessments, enabling us to identify and respond to potential threats promptly.

In addition to our internal security measures, we have also announced a security partnership with SlowMist, a leading security company. With the expertise of professionals, we can access the latest industry security information and protection strategies, ensuring system security. CoinEx collaborates with industry-leading security companies to build an impregnable defense. Although we have implemented multiple security measures, we emphasize that users should also enhance their self-protection awareness, create strong passwords, regularly change them, and keep them secure to prevent leaks. To better protect user assets and uphold our user-centric brand philosophy, we will continue to optimize and upgrade our security system, reinforcing the security fortress.

QUESTION 7: GameFi is recently one of the niches that has not seen significant growth. Currently, many institutions are increasing their focus on the gaming sector. Given this situation, will CoinEx consider involving $CET in the development plans for the gaming sector?

Haipo Yang: From a development perspective, market trends are dynamic. Objectively speaking, the gaming sector has a mature operational mechanism, a wealth of application scenarios, and a solid user base, making it a direction favored by many crypto projects and institutions. Although CoinEx has not yet specifically ventured into the gaming sector, and the $CET empowerment plan does not include detailed deployment in the gaming sector, expanding and enriching $CET’s application scenarios is one of our goals for the next stage. As the CoinEx ecosystem matures and develops, the potential application scenarios for $CET will increase. At the current stage, $CET is primarily used within the CoinEx exchange and the CSC public chain. $CET, as CoinEx’s platform token, represents the growth and development of the CoinEx ecosystem. The CoinEx ecosystem aims to make cryptocurrencies more accessible to more people and to simplify and enhance the digital asset trading experience. If the cryptocurrency sector matures in the future, the CoinEx ecosystem may implement corresponding plans to adapt to the evolving market landscape. The focus is on creating a robust framework that provides infrastructure support for both new and experienced users entering the cryptocurrency world. As blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies continue to evolve in various fields, we may see broader application scenarios for $CET in the future. Therefore, although there are no specific plans at the moment, $CET’s development prospects remain promising as its application scenarios continue to expand.

QUESTION 8: Do you plan to list $CET on other exchanges?

Haipo Yang: $CET is both CoinEx’s platform token and an important circulating credential in many application scenarios within the CoinEx ecosystem. Regarding this question, we do not have plans to actively list $CET on other exchanges. Rather than seeking external resources for collaboration, we prefer to focus on the development of the CoinEx ecosystem itself. Our long-term development goal for the next stage is to continuously expand the CoinEx ecosystem, enrich $CET’s application scenarios, and thus enhance $CET’s intrinsic value. This approach is guided by a commitment to prioritizing the real needs and fundamental interests of users, laying a solid value foundation for a broader base of $CET holders. As the CoinEx ecosystem develops and reaches a more mature stage, our planning and decision-making for $CET will increasingly focus on considering the best interests of the broader user base and the sustainability of $CET’s long-term development. Therefore, whether it concerns $CET, the development of the CoinEx ecosystem, or even the entire crypto industry, we are still in a relatively early stage, and we are more inclined to adopt a long-term approach.

QUESTION 9: How will the team enrich the ecosystem, attract users, and create opportunities for holders in the upcoming bull market?

Haipo Yang: The goal of the CoinEx ecosystem remains to continuously improve products and services to meet the diverse trading and investment needs of users from more countries and regions. In the upcoming bull market, we will continue to optimize the CoinEx ecosystem. Specific measures include, but are not limited to:

Enhanced User Experience: Improving the platform’s user interface and trading experience will make it easier for both newcomers and existing users to use. This may include intuitive navigation, advanced trading tools, and educational resources for beginners.

Expanded Token Listings: Introducing a broader range of cryptocurrencies and tokens can attract different traders and investors. Highlighting promising projects and providing liquidity for new tokens can increase engagement.

Marketing Campaigns: Launching targeted marketing campaigns through social media, blockchain events, and influencer partnerships can raise platform awareness and attract new users.

Community Engagement: Building a strong community around CoinEx through forums, social media, and AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions can foster loyalty and encourage user-driven growth.

Security: We will continue to strengthen the foundation, maintain platform transparency, implement a 100% reserve ratio, and ensure that users’ trust is not betrayed, ensuring that investors’ assets within the CoinEx ecosystem are entirely secure.

Product Optimization: In addition to the series of $CET value-added products already planned, such as CoinEx Dock, CoinEx Mining, $CET Staking, CoinEx Financial Earn, and CoinEx Staking Loans, we will continue to optimize product mechanisms, develop new product features and services, and provide more comprehensive and professional cryptocurrency asset services. Our goal is “making crypto trading easier” and allow every user to find the features they need in the shortest time possible, making every cryptocurrency transaction easy to complete.

Conclusion

The AMA with CEO Haipo Yang provided the CoinEx community with valuable insights into the platform's future direction and the pivotal role of $CET in the ecosystem's growth. With plans to expand $CET's utility, enhance security, and continuously improve user experience, CoinEx is poised for sustainable growth in the ever-evolving crypto landscape. At the heart of CoinEx's mission lies a steadfast commitment to leveraging the transformative power of blockchain technology, guided by “user first” brand ethos. As looking to the future, CoinEx is dedicated to creating a more inclusive and innovative platform that truly meets the needs of users.

Users are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements and engage with the various products and services within the CoinEx ecosystem. Together, CoinEx will explore new opportunities with users, break barriers, and drive the evolution of digital finance. CoinEx is more than just a cryptocurrency exchange; it is a platform that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for a brighter future in the world of blockchain.