    100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu seeing surge of whale transactions, but they apparently selling
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 10:31
    100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    Shiba Inu saw a surge in network activity as an anonymous whale made a substantial transfer on an exchange, most likely for selling. A total of 100 billion SHIB tokens, as indicated by the chain of transactions from a wallet starting with 0x859, have been moved in what appears to be a selling spree by whales. However, those moves raise some questions, considering SHIB's bullish performance.

    At first glance, such significant transactions can stir the market, potentially driving prices down due to the increased selling pressure. The SHIB price chart shows a tightening of price movement with a declining pattern, signaling that the market is trying to find stable ground.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB has been trading within a narrowing range, suggesting a breakout could be imminent. Resistance levels can be seen at the recent highs around $0.000029. Meanwhile, support levels are currently holding near $0.000023. One of the key indicators to track while SHIB consolidates is the 50 EMA.

    However, diving into the on-chain metrics of Shiba Inu gives us more insight. The data shows a considerable number of addresses "in the money," meaning holders who bought at lower prices staying in profit. Yet, a significant percentage remains "out of the money," suggesting that many holders may still be waiting for better prices.

    Regarding the future of the asset, large transactions volume has shown a noticeable decrease, pointing to a dip in whale activity after the recent sales. If the sell-off does not trigger broader panic, the market may absorb the impact without a drastic price change. Investors and traders will closely monitor SHIB to see if the token can maintain its support levels or if it succumbs to further selling pressure.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

