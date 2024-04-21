Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% as Crypto Market Recovers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meme cryptocurrencies leading altcoin rally, according to CoinGecko data
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 10:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% as Crypto Market Recovers
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, the leading meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up more than 17%.

    The meme cryptocurrency is currency trading at $0.0000268 on major spot exchanges. Prior to that, it peaked at $0.00002795.

    Currently valued at $15.8 billion, it is the 12th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) is the biggest meme coin by market cap, currently valued at $23.2 billion.

    However, SHIB is far from being the top-performing cryptocurrency over the last 24 hours. In the meantime, meme cryptocurrency Bonk (BONK) is up more than 42% over the past 24 hours.

    Pepe (PEPE) and Floki (FLOKI) are also up roughly 20%, following the broader bullish trend.

    Breathing down Cardano's neck

    SHIB is now within striking distance of surpassing Cardano (ADA) by market cap. The latter is currently valued at $17.7 billion. This puts it in 11th place by market capitalization.

    Related
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Dormant for Nine Years Suddenly Awakens

    Despite its recent rally, the price of the second-largest meme cryptocurrency is still down more than 68% from its recent high.

    Post-halving rally?

    Despite the fact that many expected the halving to be a sell-the-news event, the cryptocurrency market is currently in the green.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is up more than 2% over the past 24 hours.

    The altcoin rally, however, appears to be much stronger. Ethereum (ETH), BNB (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) are also up more than 4% over the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin dominance is now on the cusp of plunging below the 50% level.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    2024/04/21 10:49
    100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Vitalik Buterin Reminds Everyone About Main Goal of Crypto
    2024/04/21 10:49
    Vitalik Buterin Reminds Everyone About Main Goal of Crypto
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ancient Ethereum Whale Dormant for Nine Years Suddenly Awakens
    2024/04/21 10:49
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Dormant for Nine Years Suddenly Awakens
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Merlin Chain Launches MERL: A Major Leap Forward in Bitcoin Layer 2 Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars 18% as Crypto Market Recovers
    100 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent for Sale: Why Are Whales Selling?
    Vitalik Buterin Reminds Everyone About Main Goal of Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD