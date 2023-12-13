Raoul Pal Issues Crucial Crypto Market Prediction, Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions, XRP Top Wallet Takes Step Forward With Major Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

Crucial crypto market prediction issued by Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal, legendary investor and market expert, has recently taken to X platform to share his take on the great number of crypto predictions that pop up daily on news and social media. He claims that the majority of long-term forecasts have little chance of coming true, saying that all forecasting beyond the year 2030 will "go out the window." The reason for this is the fast pace the digital currency ecosystem is evolving at, as well as intense volatility across the board. Thus, states Pal, "it becomes near impossible to forecast economies, society, and markets beyond 2030." At the same time, the expert opined on the current situation on crypto market; he believes that there is a greater than "20% chance that this cycle in Crypto and Exponential Age tech is an Everything, Everywhere, All at Once adoption cycle."

Shibarium hits 90 million total transactions in big milestone

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, continues to impress the SHIB community with its successful development. Yesterday, Shibarium hit yet another milestone in terms of total transactions, with its number reaching 90,064,184. Since Dec. 2, Shibarium has consistently maintained an average of 7.5 million daily transactions. According to Shibariumscan statistics, the number of wallet addresses has also seen an increase, scoring 1,307,532. Per total blocks, Shibarium has processed 2,096,724 since its launch in August this year. At the moment of writing, total transactions on Shibarium surpassed 100 million, with the number currently standing at 100,031,830.

XRP's top wallet takes big step forward with game-changing upgrade