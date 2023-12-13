Advertisement
Raoul Pal Issues Crucial Crypto Market Prediction, Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions, XRP Top Wallet Takes Step Forward With Major Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
Afraid of missing out on the crypto world's latest events? Read U.Today's news digest to stay informed!
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 16:27
Raoul Pal Issues Crucial Crypto Market Prediction, Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions, XRP Top Wallet Takes Step Forward With Major Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Check out U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

Crucial crypto market prediction issued by Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal, legendary investor and market expert, has recently taken to X platform to share his take on the great number of crypto predictions that pop up daily on news and social media. He claims that the majority of long-term forecasts have little chance of coming true, saying that all forecasting beyond the year 2030 will "go out the window." The reason for this is the fast pace the digital currency ecosystem is evolving at, as well as intense volatility across the board. Thus, states Pal, "it becomes near impossible to forecast economies, society, and markets beyond 2030." At the same time, the expert opined on the current situation on crypto market; he believes that there is a greater than "20% chance that this cycle in Crypto and Exponential Age tech is an Everything, Everywhere, All at Once adoption cycle."

Shibarium hits 90 million total transactions in big milestone

Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, continues to impress the SHIB community with its successful development. Yesterday, Shibarium hit yet another milestone in terms of total transactions, with its number reaching 90,064,184. Since Dec. 2, Shibarium has consistently maintained an average of 7.5 million daily transactions. According to Shibariumscan statistics, the number of wallet addresses has also seen an increase, scoring 1,307,532. Per total blocks, Shibarium has processed 2,096,724 since its launch in August this year. At the moment of writing, total transactions on Shibarium surpassed 100 million, with the number currently standing at 100,031,830.

XRP's top wallet takes big step forward with game-changing upgrade

According to a recent X post by Wietse Wind, prominent XRPL developer, the eagerly anticipated game-changing upgrade Xumm 2.6 is almost finished. Wind shared that the Xumm 2.6 release candidate has been sent to Apple for review, adding that the upgrade will not be called Xumm anymore; from now on, it will be Xaman 2.6. As a reminder, in May this year, Xumm announced that it was rebranding into Xaman, a change that it claims represents its evolution from a lab notion to a fully functional XRPL powerhouse. The release is expected to onboard new features as well as improvements. XRPL enthusiast Krippenreiter believes that it might onboard the much-needed functionality to connect to Xahau via XUMM and use the "import tool."

#Raoul Pal #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP News #XRPL #XUMM
