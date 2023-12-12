Advertisement
XRP Top Wallet Takes Big Step Forward With Game-Changing Upgrade: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP top wallet reveals massive upgrade that transforms game
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 11:38
XRP Top Wallet Takes Big Step Forward With Game-Changing Upgrade: Details
XRPL developer Wietse Wind shares great news with the XRP community: the long-awaited game-changing update Xumm 2.6, dubbed Xaman 2.6, is nearing completion.

The Xumm 2.6 release candidate has been sent to Apple for review, according to Wind. The eagerly anticipated release is expected to onboard new features as well as improvements.

An XRPL enthusiast, Krippenreiter, believes the release might onboard the much-needed functionality to connect to Xahau via XUMM and use the "import tool."

More importantly, the Xumm 2.6 release would reflect Xumm's rebranding to Xaman.

In May this year, Xumm announced it was rebranding into Xaman, a move that it says symbolizes its transition from a lab concept into a fully realized XRPL powerhouse.

It noted further that the transition from Xumm to Xaman was not just a name change but an alignment with its vision to integrate the realms of retail and crypto.

Projecting significant retail growth in the years to come, Xumm sees the need to take this decisive step sooner; hence, this move will be reflected in the upcoming 2.6 release.

In a tweet, Wind launched a teaser for the next major Xumm upgrade, noting that Xaman (formerly Xumm) 2.6 was nearing completion. He proceeded to ask what the major feature of the next 2.7 version would be, presenting three options.

The first option, "autosupport any amendment," got 17.7% of votes; the second option, "any XRPL network and feature," got 70.8% of votes; and the third option, "no update: all amendments," got 11.5% of votes.

Overall, anticipation remains high for the release of Xaman 2.6 and the forthcoming Xaman 2.7.

In November, Xumm and Tangem launched Pre-Funded Cards, allowing users to enter the world of self-custody.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

