Ransomware Gang DarkSide Claims to Have Its Crypto and Servers Seized

News
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 15:39
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The ransomware gang that hacked Colonial Pipeline has had its crypto and servers seized
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Prolific ransomware gang DarkSide has allegedly had its crypto and servers confiscated by authorities, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

The media outlet cites a forum post published by "UNKN," a bad actor who claims to represent a rival hacking operation.

"UNKN" writes that his own gang now has to impose significant restrictions, avoiding healthcare, educational and government institutions, while sharing the message from DarkSide about losing access to its blog, Tor payment server and DOS servers.

DarkSide
Image by bleepingcomputer.com

Dogecoin Co-Creator Slams Elon Musk as "Self-Absorbed Grifter"

DarkSide's wild week

Russia-linked DarkSide made international news headlines after orchestrating a crippling ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, causing a shortage in gasoline supply. As reported by U.Today, the pipeline company paid a $5 million ransom.

On Wednesday, the bad actors took credit for attacking three more companies.

The Colonial Pipeline incident has become a geopolitical issue. President Joe Biden claimed that he was in "direct communication" with Russia during a recent press conference but denied that the Russian government was involved.

There is speculation that DarkSide has had a run-in with local law enforcement. However, according to another theory, the gang could have simply pulled off an exit scam.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

