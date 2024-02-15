Advertisement
QuickNode Web3 Infrastructure Vendor Adds zkSync Hyperchain Support

article image
Vladislav Sopov
With new addition to QuickNode's stack, customers can leverage zkEVM instances build on the top of ZK Stack
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 15:30
Cover image via www.freepik.com
zkSync hyperchains will be added to the list of custom chains QuickNode supports, allowing its clients to access fast and scalable ZK technology on demand.

QuickNode partners with Matter Labs, adds zkSync hyperchains

As per the official statement of its team, QuickNode, a provider of Web3 infrastructure instruments, has added support for zkSync hyperchains. This custom chains solution is set to allow businesses to build highly scalable designs without sacrificing speed and security.

QuickNode adds zkSync hyperchains
Image by QuickNode

Hyperchains are zkEVM instances that run in parallel with the zkSync mainnet built on ZK Stack, a modular framework that makes it easy to customize and deploy interoperable ZK-powered blockchains. 

They can be developed and permissionlessly deployed by anyone, with the L1 serving as a single source of truth. Assets can be easily bridged to hyperchains from zkSync, allowing liquidity to flow freely.

Jason Hunt, VP of Ecosystem at QuickNode, is excited by the novel development of his platform and stresses it will advance L2 progress on Ethereum (ETH):

We're excited to expand our partnership with Matter Labs, incorporating their zkSync hyperchains into the QuickNode platform. Hyperchains introduce a unique blend of scaling, user experience, and privacy enhancements, critical for powering the next wave of adoption across the rollup ecosystem. Combined with QuickNode's Custom Chain technology, we enable both startups and enterprises to launch and scale blockchains, tailor-made for their specific use cases and requirements

Earlier this year, QuickNode added support for Immutable zkEVM, an EVM-equivalent solution by gaming-centric platform Immutable X.

Better cross-chain compatibility for EVM scene

Vassilis Tziokas, Head of Enterprise at zkSync developer Matter Labs, is excited by the importance of new release for Ethereum-based dApps' teams:

Hyperchains are a great gateway for enterprises to onboard in the web3 ecosystem through a technology stack that can be customized to meet their specific needs. In order to expand adoption of blockchain and zk technologies in the enterprise space, it is important that companies like QuickNode support the seamless development of hyperchains, making them available to a wider community

Enterprises utilizing hyperchains can create blockchain solutions covering gaming, AI, SportsFi, and much more within a fast and highly secure environment. 

By utilizing Baas Web3 infrastructure providers, they can bring their application on-chain in a fraction of the time with reliable infrastructure that will support rapid growth.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

