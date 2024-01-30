Advertisement
AD

QuickNode Welcomes Immutable zkEVM, Elevating Web3 Gaming Development

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Immutable zkEVM launch on Quicknode set to push blockchain gaming industry forward
Tue, 30/01/2024 - 14:12
QuickNode Welcomes Immutable zkEVM, Elevating Web3 Gaming Development
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

QuickNode has announced the integration of Immutable zkEVM into its blockchain infrastructure platform. The solution is set to redefine the standards and convenience of blockchain gaming with its EVM compatibility, offering developers scalability and security.

Advertisement

Immutable zkEVM offers game developers an environment that not only facilitates seamless game creation but also emphasizes the user experience. With this launch, QuickNode is positioning itself as a crucial enabler in the Web3 gaming domain, empowering developers to push the envelope with sophisticated, scalable and secure blockchain solutions.

The arrival of Immutable zkEVM on QuickNode is a testament to the platform's commitment to providing developers with the tools they need to succeed. This partnership promises to streamline game development and enhance gameplay, ushering in a new era of immersive and interactive gaming experiences.

The key to Immutable zkEVM's strength lies in its comprehensive toolkit, which simplifies the complexity of blockchain gaming development. With tools like Passport, Orderbook and Checkout, developers have everything they need to create compelling games that are both enjoyable and economically viable.

By leveraging QuickNode's infrastructure, developers can bring their decentralized applications to market more swiftly, bypassing the hurdles typically associated with node maintenance.

Dmitry Shklovsky, CEO of QuickNode, is eager to see what the partnership will bring to the GameFi industry and recognizes it as a monumental stride toward advancing blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

As Immutable zkEVM carves its niche in the Web3 gaming landscape, developers gain the ability to construct groundbreaking games and engage their communities in new, exciting ways. The launch of Immutable zkEVM can become a catalyst for creativity and a harbinger of the boundless possibilities within the GameFi industry.

#GameFi News
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Top XRPL Foundation Exec Debunks Ripple EVM Blockchain Myths
2024/01/30 14:10
Top XRPL Foundation Exec Debunks Ripple EVM Blockchain Myths
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin New Addresses Soar 1,100%, Will DOGE Price Erase One Zero?
2024/01/30 14:10
Dogecoin New Addresses Soar 1,100%, Will DOGE Price Erase One Zero?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $50,000 Thanks to $1 Billion Squeeze Possible
2024/01/30 14:10
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $50,000 Thanks to $1 Billion Squeeze Possible
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

The revolutionary Massa ecosystem is launching now
XSOLLA Founder Shurick Agapitov Releases New Book Once Upon Tomorrow, A Visionary Take on The Metaverse and Its Impact on Global Creativity
HugeWin Casino is Redefining Crypto Gambling with a Rich Gaming Ecosystem
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Top XRPL Foundation Exec Debunks Ripple EVM Blockchain Myths
Dogecoin New Addresses Soar 1,100%, Will DOGE Price Erase One Zero?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $50,000 Thanks to $1 Billion Squeeze Possible
Show all