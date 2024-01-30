QuickNode Welcomes Immutable zkEVM, Elevating Web3 Gaming Development

QuickNode has announced the integration of Immutable zkEVM into its blockchain infrastructure platform. The solution is set to redefine the standards and convenience of blockchain gaming with its EVM compatibility, offering developers scalability and security.

Immutable zkEVM offers game developers an environment that not only facilitates seamless game creation but also emphasizes the user experience. With this launch, QuickNode is positioning itself as a crucial enabler in the Web3 gaming domain, empowering developers to push the envelope with sophisticated, scalable and secure blockchain solutions.

The arrival of Immutable zkEVM on QuickNode is a testament to the platform's commitment to providing developers with the tools they need to succeed. This partnership promises to streamline game development and enhance gameplay, ushering in a new era of immersive and interactive gaming experiences.

The key to Immutable zkEVM's strength lies in its comprehensive toolkit, which simplifies the complexity of blockchain gaming development. With tools like Passport, Orderbook and Checkout, developers have everything they need to create compelling games that are both enjoyable and economically viable.

By leveraging QuickNode's infrastructure, developers can bring their decentralized applications to market more swiftly, bypassing the hurdles typically associated with node maintenance.

Dmitry Shklovsky, CEO of QuickNode, is eager to see what the partnership will bring to the GameFi industry and recognizes it as a monumental stride toward advancing blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

As Immutable zkEVM carves its niche in the Web3 gaming landscape, developers gain the ability to construct groundbreaking games and engage their communities in new, exciting ways. The launch of Immutable zkEVM can become a catalyst for creativity and a harbinger of the boundless possibilities within the GameFi industry.