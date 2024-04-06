Advertisement
    Pullix (PLX) Early Asset Sale Garners Traction in Q2 as Binance Coin (BNB) Looks Strong

    Guest Author
    Pullix (PLX) multi-level asset sale campaign welcomes new supporters in April
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 16:37
    While Binance (BNB) has been making waves for years due to the surging popularity of the Binance exchange, a new rival is about to take center stage. The Pullix trading platform has become the talk of the market after breaking several milestones weeks after the end of the presale. Barely a few weeks ago, the PLX token was unknown. However, the story has changed as the PLX token has now been listed on centralized crypto exchanges. 

    The Pullix project has caught the attention of crypto investors as the official website goes live. The success of the presale and its amazing revenue-sharing model have been the main attractions of this project. 

    Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

    Pullix (PLX) scores listing on exchange

    With the Pullix trading exchange now live, the platform is now poised to outshine major CEX exchanges like Binance. The PLX token, which was listed at a floor price of $0.168 in Uniswap a few weeks ago, is now trading above $0.73. This surging momentum puts the PLX token on the path of outshining Binance (BNB) Coin and becoming one of the best cryptos to invest in 2024. 

    For context, the Pullix platform is a new trade-to-earn exchange that aims to solve the major issues of DeFi and CeFi exchanges. Pullix will solve the issues of liquidity, high transaction fees and security while giving users a seamless trading experience on the platform. The platform is non-custodial. That means users have full control over their assets. With the trading exchange now live, users can create a demo account and explore the features. 

    Amazingly, the Pullix profit-sharing model will ensure that token holders get a share of the platform's daily revenue. So far, the PLX token is already listed on CoinGecko, the popular crypto data aggregator website. Also, the token is now live in CoinMarketCap. That means users can have access to the PLX key market indicators like trading volume and market cap.

    Binance Coin (BNB) sees new rival as the market downturn continues

    The native token of the Binance exchange, BNB, has witnessed massive rallies in the past week. The Binance Coin price has surged by 50% in the past month based on market stats. However, the ongoing market downturn has led to a slight 5% decline in the past week. Meanwhile, the Binance Coins trading volume is down with the market cap experiencing a slight uptrend.

    While the token has traded above $550 for the first time since 2021, the current declining market activity is worrisome.. 

