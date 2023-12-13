Pullix Exchange (PLX) Pre-Sale On-Boards Investors in December, 2023 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) Meme Coin Gains Traction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) recent price rollercoaster has investors gripping their seats, while Pullix (PLX) undergoes the presale phase.

Advertisement

Supporters of Pullix (PLX) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Hold on tight as we explore the future of DeFi!

Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin price takes a ride, coin burn sparks hope

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price has been on a wild ride lately, soaring 16.22% one moment, and then diving 9.71% the next. But the coin bounced back with a 10% gain, returning to the $0.00001042 mark. This rollercoaster ride has kept investors on their toes, but the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team recently did something exciting: they burned 8.2 billion SHIB coins.

Burning coins means taking them out of circulation permanently, which can make the remaining coins more valuable. This move shows that the team is serious about keeping Shiba Inu (SHIB) strong, and it could lead to even higher prices in the future.

Furthermore, the coin burn and strong community support show that Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price has the potential to continue climbing. Investors should keep a close eye on Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price, and any news that could affect it.

Pullix (PLX) Trade-to-Earn crypto exchange unlocks new opportunities

The crypto world is exploding, with revenues expected to hit a whopping $37.9 billion by next year. Thus, you need Pullix, your one-stop shop for all things crypto. PLX is a groundbreaking hybrid exchange that merges the best of both centralized and decentralized platforms.

This innovative protocol is currently in its first stage of presale, offering investors a rare opportunity to acquire its native token, PLX, at a discounted price of $0.042.

Pullix isn't just another trading platform. It's a community where everyone wins. With its unique "Trade-to-Earn" system, token holders directly benefit from the platform's success. Every day, the platform takes a portion of its profits, and uses them to buy and burn PLX tokens. This makes the tokens rarer, and more valuable over time, giving long-term holders a bonus.

The project combines the best features of both centralized and decentralized exchanges. This makes it a perfect choice for anyone who wants a secure and easy trading experience. It takes the security and efficiency of centralized exchanges, and adds the transparency and independence of decentralized exchanges. This unique combination makes it user-friendly for everyone, regardless of their experience level.



For more information regarding Pullix’s presale see links below:

Visit Pullix