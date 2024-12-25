Advertisement
    Prosper Takes the Lead in Tokenizing Bitcoin Hashrate as Omnichain RWA

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Prosper, unique decentralized Bitcoin (BTC) mining protocol that turns hashrate into tokenized RWAs, hits massive milestone
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 8:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) mining segment is now being reimagined with innovations that promise to make mining accessible to a broader audience. As a blockchain-agnostic platform, Prosper (PROS) leverages RWA tokenization to unlock unprecedented access to Bitcoin (BTC) mining, a space historically dominated by large-scale players. With its innovative approach, Prosper is reshaping DeFi and creating new investment opportunities for both retail and institutional participants.

    Tokenizing Bitcoin (BTC) mining in 2024: Novel approach

    Tokenizing hashrate - the computational power behind Bitcoin mining - offers an entirely new way to think about investing in mining operations. By transforming hashrate into a digital asset, Prosper opens the door to a traditionally closed-off industry, allowing anyone to participate and benefit from Bitcoin mining rewards without dealing with the technical and financial hurdles of operating physical mining hardware.

    What makes Prosper unique is its ability to deliver this innovation through an omni-chain framework, ensuring interoperability across multiple blockchains. 

    Prosper sets new standards for RWAs scene

    At its core, Prosper introduces the first-ever omni-chain hashrate tokenization vehicle, setting it apart in the fast-evolving RWA sector. The protocol empowers PROS token holders by enabling predictable rewards through a frictionless staking mechanism. This addresses the growing demand from investors - both crypto-native and mainstream - seeking diversified and utilitarian investment vehicles beyond simply holding BTC.

    Prosper’s innovative flywheel model ensures that institutional-grade hashrate is continuously generating Bitcoin. A portion of these rewards flows directly to PROS holders, while the remaining BTC is allocated to a community-governed DAO treasury. 

    The treasury actively pursues opportunities in collaboration with ecosystem partners such as Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions, including the recently announced partnership with B² Network, and boasts over $250 million in Total Value Locked (TVL). 

    Prosper is backed by GameFi pioneers Animoca Brands, acquires BITMAIN hardware

    Backed by a clutch of blue-chip partners, including Metalpha, Waterdrip Capital, and Animoca Brands, Prosper has rapidly scaled its operations. The platform recently acquired 7,000 more ASIC miners from BITMAIN, targeting a peak mining capacity of 170 MW. With 250 PH/s of hashrate already live, Prosper is building toward significant operational milestones in the weeks ahead, further enhancing its capacity to generate rewards for its community.

    Applying new lens on Bitcoin (BTC) mining

    Prosper’s efforts reflect a broader trend: the growing integration of TradFi structures with blockchain innovation. By tokenizing mining hashrate, the platform is not only democratizing access to mining but also strengthens Bitcoin’s decentralization - a critical factor in maintaining its trust and resilience as a global reserve asset.

    For investors, Prosper’s approach offers more than financial returns; it creates a pathway to engage with Bitcoin in a meaningful, participatory way. With tokenized mining, anyone can gain exposure to one of the most fundamental processes powering the blockchain economy without the need for specialized knowledge or significant upfront costs.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

