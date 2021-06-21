PointPay PointPay

Prominent Analyst Says Bitcoin Must Hold This Level to Avoid Plunging to $24,000 – Target Expected by Robert Kiyosaki

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 09:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Michael van de Poppe believes Bitcoin must hold this level to avoid falling to the $24,000 zone, the latter is also expected by Robert Kiyosaki to occur
Prominent Analyst Says Bitcoin Must Hold This Level to Avoid Plunging to $24,000 – Target Expected by Robert Kiyosaki
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Amsterdam-based crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe has taken to Twitter to say that after the decline, Bitcoin has been trading in the range low, which could be the final line holding BTC from falling to $24,000.

Important BTC level to hold

Chart shared by the analyst shows Bitcoin trading in the range between $33,000 and $30,000.

He has noted that the flagship cryptocurrency must hold within this range to avoid falling lower – back to the $23,900 zone with support at $19,816, according to the chart.

8209_0
Image via Twitter

Earlier today, the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin, dropped from the $35,000 level to the $33,000 zone. A few hours after that Bitcoin dipped to the $32,700 level.

Some believe this is the result of the Agricultural Bank of China (country’s third biggest bank) publishing a note about its plans to forbid its clients to deal with crypto-related businesses.

Related
“Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit $24,000 as well

Over the weekend, investor, entrepreneur and author of the popular “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book on financial self-education, Robert Kiyosaki, shares his fearful expectations regarding the US economy on Twitter.

According to his tweet, “biggest crash in world history coming”, as “the biggest bubble in the world is getting bigger”, obviously referring to additional stimulus programs approved by the US government this year.

In spring 2020, Kiyosaki also called USD prints by the Fed a threat to the economy, calling it a “USD bubble”, since Fed’s prints are making the dollar lose its value.

Now Kiyosaki also expects Bitcoin to plummet to the $24,000 level again – it was last seen in December 2020 – one of the first ATHs Bitcoin reached after surpassing the all-time high of 2017 of $20,000.

#Bitcoin News #Robert Kiyosaki ('Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author)
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Hong Kong Listed Company on China's Largest Exchange, Huobi, Has Risen by 24%
06/21/2021 - 10:44

Hong Kong Listed Company on China's Largest Exchange, Huobi, Has Risen by 24%
Antony KoroidAntony Koroid
article image China’s Central Bank Forbids Banks and Payment Providers to Deal with Crypto-Related Businesses
06/21/2021 - 10:18

China’s Central Bank Forbids Banks and Payment Providers to Deal with Crypto-Related Businesses
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Prominent Analyst Says Bitcoin Must Hold This Level to Avoid Plunging to $24,000 – Target Expected by Robert Kiyosaki
06/21/2021 - 09:34

Prominent Analyst Says Bitcoin Must Hold This Level to Avoid Plunging to $24,000 – Target Expected by Robert Kiyosaki
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan