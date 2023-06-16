Pro-Ripple Lawyer Highlights Major Inconsistency in Hinman Emails

Pro-Ripple attorney points out obvious inconsistencies exposed by Hinman documents
Pro-Ripple lawyer John Deaton has pointed out a major inconsistency uncovered by the recently released documents of former SEC official William Hinman.

Deaton recounts the date of the deposition of the SEC official as July 27, 2021. This was over a year before Judge Torres ordered that the documents be produced and submitted to Ripple under seal.

Specifically, the CryptoLaw founder recounts the date of Judge Torres's ruling to be Sept. 29, 2022. The date that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and General Counsel Stuart Alderoty tweeted about receiving the documents was Oct. 22, 2022, 15 months after Hinman's deposition.

Deaton gives these details to arrive at a point: former SEC official William Hinman might have given untrue evidence during his deposition, believing that the documents would not be turned over.

Ripple's GC, Stuart Alderoty, made it known in his tweet shortly after receiving the documents that it was a long tussles, taking over 18 months and six court orders, highlighting the SEC's reluctance to turn over the documents.

To arrive at his main point, Deaton shared a screenshot of the Hinman deposition document. Hinman was asked during his deposition, "Did you have communications with anyone other than SEC staff about the substance of your remarks in the June 14, 2018 speech before you gave it?" He answered, "No, not on the substance."

Deaton refers to the recently released emails where Hinman calls it the "Ether Speech" and tells everyone he is meeting with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to confirm his understanding of the Ethereum network and the Ethereum Foundation. He highlighted the contradictions on the part of the former SEC official.

Related
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Highlights Monumental Day for Crypto Due to These Three Events

Bill Morgan, an XRP enthusiast and crypto lawyer, reacted to John Deaton's tweet, reckoning that former SEC official William Hinman gave untrue evidence in his deposition.

He adds that Ripple's submission was uncannily accurate, as they seemed to know that Hinman had met or discussed his speech with someone outside the SEC and that this would be reflected in the internal documents.

