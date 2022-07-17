“Price Alert”: Oscar-Winning Rapper Celebrates Ethereum’s Revival

Oscar-winning rapper Juicy J has taken to Twitter to celebrate Ethereum’s recent price revival.



The rapper, who’s known for such as “Shell Shocked” and “Bounce It,” informed his 2.8 million followers that the price of the second-biggest cryptocurrency had grown by roughly 5%.



On Saturday, Ethereum topped the $1,400 level, outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market.



Juicy J’s most recent tweet shows that celebrities remain interested in the cryptocurrency market in spite of the massive sell-off.



As reported by U.Today, the Oscar-winning rapper hinted at writing a song about Dogecoin, the largest meme cryptocurrency, last August.



His cryptocurrency journey started back in December 2020 when the rapper asked his Twitter followers whether or not it was worth Bitcoin. Back then, the top cryptocurrency was entering another major bullish cycle.

Juicy J, who won an Oscar as part of the Three 6 Mafia hip-hop group in 2006, is far from being the only crypto-friendly rapper.In late June, Snoop Dogg and Eminem released a new music video that showcases their beloved Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) collection.Jay-Z, another prominent American rap start, recently launched a bitcoin-focused literacy project in partnership with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey50 Cent, who agreed to accept the largest cryptocurrency for his album called “Animal Ambition” back in 2014, claimed that he had become a cryptocurrency millionaire in 2018 before backtracking on his statements.In the meantime, rapper Rick Ross recently went viral after questioning the wealth of crypto bros since they are not ostentatious enough.