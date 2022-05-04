Rick Ross Wants Crypto Investors to Prove That They Are Making Money

American hip-hop artist Rick Ross ruffled the feathers of cryptocurrency investors by questioning whether or not they are actually rich in a recent Instagram story that went viral on social media.



The rapper, who boasts five number one albums in the U.S., wants to see some real-life receipts. "That's the thing about the boss, the metaverse, crypto, y’all getting so much money, where you at? Show us," Ross said.



However, Twitter users mentioned that tech billionaires do not necessarily flaunt their riches by squandering money on liabilities such as expensive jewelry and expensive cribs.



"I met a guy last week with Rick Ross' entire net worth in a single Metamask wallet," a cryptocurrency YouTuber quipped in a tweet.



The Twitterati also noted that one's wealth can be easily traced on a blockchain.



Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts resorted to ad hominem attacks against the rapper, taking shots at his music.

A bling lifestyle?

Cryptocurrency moguls are less likely to flaunt their wealth than rapper, who typically promote materialistic attitudes with ostentatious clothing and jewelry. Instead, they choose to flex their multi-million non-fungible tokens.