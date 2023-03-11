Presale Crypto DigiToads (TOAD) Gains Steam Despite The Crypto Crash

Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:00
article image
Guest Author
Here’s how DigiToads (TOAD) is pioneering the concept of a ‘full-utility’ memecoin and addresses ongoing recession on crypto markets
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Contents

The cryptocurrency industry has been in a slump as of late, with the total market capitalization falling to levels not seen since before 2017. Many investors are concerned and have been selling off their tokens in an effort to minimize losses. 

Introducing DigiToads (TOAD), a meme coin of new type

They suggest that another bull run could be on its way soon, providing huge opportunities for those who act quickly and buy low-priced tokens.

Image
Image by DigiToads

Meanwhile, DigiToads (TOAD) cryptocurrency goes live with strong fundamentals and potential for rapid growth when market conditions improve. DigiToads (TOAD) has a number of striking advantages that make its look outstanding amidst ongoing bearish market.

A full-utility memecoin called DigiToads (TOAD)  has the potential to introduce new patterns in Web3 investing. 

It aims to be the most popular memecoin in the cryptocurrency space and is focused on evolving into an alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), and even P2E tokens (SAND, MANA, AXS) as the ‘next big thing’ in crypto.

Stakable token with NFTs and community-first approach

A key component of the DigiToads (TOAD) ecosystem is community. The project was created from the ground up with its holders, particularly early adopters, in mind. Strong benefits will be available to them, and the base price is anticipated to increase dramatically.

Every DigiToads (TOAD) transaction will contribute 2% to the platform's staking mechanism, which will help guarantee that there will always be enough money to pay out rewards to the DigiToads (TOAD) community.

Owners of DigiToads (TOAD) can gain by opting to stake their NFTs periodically, with greater benefits going to those who lock up their assets for a longer period of time.

As part of the DigiToads (TOAD) ecosystem, all token owners may take use of a variety of entertaining and rewarding features. These consist of NFT staking, prize money from tournaments, trading competitions, and more.

Prior to DigiToads (TOAD) official debut, the price might increase over time thanks to staggered presale incentives.

#DigiToads
article image
