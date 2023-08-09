Pomerdoge (POMD) Pre-Sale in Spotlight for Analysts in August, 2023 while Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Top Memecoins Gain Traction

Some memecoins have recently experienced a significant rally, prompting discussions about whether it's a genuine upward trend or a deceptive bull trap. Today, we will look at these tokens and shed light on what lies ahead for all of them.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) gains bullish impulse
In the past 30 days, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price rose by 17.1%. The Shiba Inu coin's rise may have been an alluring hook for bulls, as per analyst Cheds. According to his words, a setup for a short position in the near term is now possible.
As of press time, Shiba Inu now has a value of $0.000009009. In other words, a 1.49% drop in the past 24 hours.
Dogecoin (DOGE) sends mixed signals
In recent Dogecoin (DOGE) news, the token jumped after Elon Musk stated that X would never launch a cryptocurrency, does that mean that Dogecoin is still his favorite ? As a matter of fact, the DOGE price soared by 11.8% in the last month alone.
However, it now appears that Dogecoin is facing challenges as it has lost most of those gains. Currently, the Dogecoin price sits at $0.07348 with a market cap of $10.3B, down 1.39% overnight.
Pomerdoge (POMD) unlocks new opportunities for memecoins segment
Amidst the Shiba Inu frenzy, another meme coin has quietly gained traction during its ongoing presale – Pomerdoge (POMD).
At the heart of Pomerdoge lies a vibrant virtual universe. In this universe, players from around the globe can embark on a journey of fun, competition, and rewards.
Achieving the coveted gold status for your Pomer opens the gateway to a new realm of possibilities. Once you attain this prestigious level, you gain access to the Pomerplace – a dynamic marketplace where players can buy, sell, and trade in-game valuables.
Meanwhile, the battle arena offers an electrifying battleground for Pomerdoge enthusiasts to put their avatars against one another. It's a winner-takes-all showdown where skill, strategy, and preparation determine the ultimate champion.
Pomerdoge introduces an exclusive opportunity for enthusiasts to secure a piece of the action with its limited collection of 7,777 NFTs. These NFTs can only be obtained by holding the POMD native token, which is now worth just $0.007.
