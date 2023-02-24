Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 13:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Polygon Network (MATIC), largest L2 blockchain of EVM ecosystem, witnessed painful 'reorganization'
Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Polygon Network (MATIC) nodes have witnessed a second reorganization in the last three months. The co-founder confirmed the problems and shared the details of the upcoming tech design upgrade.

Polygon (MATIC) nodes were offline for five minutes

On Feb. 22, 2023, at about 8:26 p.m. (UTC), Polygon Network (MATIC) registered "blocks reorganzation." It means that some nodes lost sync with their peers, and the blockchain was to reject the blocks added to one of the parallel, conflicting blockchains.

The incident resulted in problems for users of PolygonScan, the largest block explorer for the Polygon (MATIC) network. Thanks to the fact that PolygonScan relied on some nodes affected by the outage, it stopped processing data correctly.

Polygon Network (MATIC) co-founder Jaynti Kanani recommended that all users switch to alternative explorer services. Another co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, also confirmed the issues.

In total, reorganization lasted for about five minutes and took 157 Polygon (MATIC) blocks. Per some estimations, over five million transactions could be reversed thanks to the issues.

Bug being fixed, single client en route, co-founder Mihailo Bjelic says

While the majority of Web3 engineers stated that the reorganization did not cause notable problems, Uniswap (UNI) founder Hayden Adams opined that the team of Polygon (MATIC) needs to take action to address the issues.

Mihailo Bjelic responded to the tweet by Mr. Adams and revealed that this reorganization was caused by a bug that is being fixed. Also, he shared the details of the next major design upgrade for his network:

Additionally, we are exploring replacing Bor/Heimdall with a single (Polygon Edge based) client with instant finality.

The previous reorganization took place on Polygon (MATIC) in December and lasted for 120 blocks.

Related
Polygon Network (MATIC) Lays Off 20% of Workforce, "Consolidates" with Polygon Labs

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) cut its workforce by 20% and consolidated with its Polygon Labs entity.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
02/24/2023 - 13:04
IOTA (MIOTA) Showing Price Increase as Major Updates Set to Roll in 2023
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
02/24/2023 - 12:29
DAO Maker (DAO) up 8% as It Anticipates New Listing: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Continues to Decline, Here's What May Be Keeping It Down
02/24/2023 - 12:21
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Continues to Decline, Here's What May Be Keeping It Down
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan