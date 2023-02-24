Polygon (MATIC) Nodes Went Offline Briefly: What Do We Know

Polygon Network (MATIC) nodes have witnessed a second reorganization in the last three months. The co-founder confirmed the problems and shared the details of the upcoming tech design upgrade.

Polygon (MATIC) nodes were offline for five minutes

On Feb. 22, 2023, at about 8:26 p.m. (UTC), Polygon Network (MATIC) registered "blocks reorganzation." It means that some nodes lost sync with their peers, and the blockchain was to reject the blocks added to one of the parallel, conflicting blockchains.

Polygonscan is having some issues. Meanwhile, you can use this - https://t.co/Qer2ESsJoO — Jaynti Kanani (JD) (@jdkanani) February 22, 2023

The incident resulted in problems for users of PolygonScan, the largest block explorer for the Polygon (MATIC) network. Thanks to the fact that PolygonScan relied on some nodes affected by the outage, it stopped processing data correctly.

Polygon Network (MATIC) co-founder Jaynti Kanani recommended that all users switch to alternative explorer services. Another co-founder, Sandeep Nailwal, also confirmed the issues.

In total, reorganization lasted for about five minutes and took 157 Polygon (MATIC) blocks. Per some estimations, over five million transactions could be reversed thanks to the issues.

Bug being fixed, single client en route, co-founder Mihailo Bjelic says

While the majority of Web3 engineers stated that the reorganization did not cause notable problems, Uniswap (UNI) founder Hayden Adams opined that the team of Polygon (MATIC) needs to take action to address the issues.

Polygon needs to make moves publicly to solve its re-org problem



157 block reorg (5mins of history) yesterday and 120 in December is bad, and can break bridges, CEX, etc



Maybe a consensus algo change? Or a social consensus based hardfork to slash the validator? — hayden.eth 🦄 (@haydenzadams) February 23, 2023

Mihailo Bjelic responded to the tweet by Mr. Adams and revealed that this reorganization was caused by a bug that is being fixed. Also, he shared the details of the next major design upgrade for his network:

Additionally, we are exploring replacing Bor/Heimdall with a single (Polygon Edge based) client with instant finality.

The previous reorganization took place on Polygon (MATIC) in December and lasted for 120 blocks.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) cut its workforce by 20% and consolidated with its Polygon Labs entity.