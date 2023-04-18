Polygon (MATIC) Might Soon See Breakout, Here's Likely Trigger

So far this year, Polygon has increased by 54.36%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto analyst Ali believes Polygon might soon see a major price move. Ali notes that "it looks like MATIC is heading to $1.19 - $1.29."

He says the aforementioned range represents the most important supply wall ahead, as 30,000 addresses bought 1.15 billion MATIC around this price level, per IntoTheBlock data.

It looks like #MATIC is heading to $1.19 - $1.29. Notice that this is the most important supply wall ahead of #Polygon, as 30K addresses bought 1.15B $MATIC around this price level.



A sustained daily close above this resistance level could trigger a breakout to $1.80. pic.twitter.com/lNsGcaIuLH — Ali (@ali_charts) April 18, 2023

Ali adds that a sustained daily close above this resistance level ($1.19 to $1.29) could trigger a breakout to $1.80.

Polygon rose above the key daily MA 50 at $1.13 for the first time in weeks. Notably, this key barrier has hampered its advance since the start of March.

Since April 14, MATIC has sustained above this key barrier, trading marginally up at $1.18. A further sustained increase above this level and even to the $1.29 level might be needed for Polygon's MATIC to trend higher, according to Ali.

On the other hand, MATIC might find strong support near the $0.9-$1 range, which could fend off new lows for the crypto asset in case of a decline.

Ali observed earlier that around 52,410 addresses acquired 4.81 billion MATIC in this range.

So far this year, Polygon has increased by 54.36%. The ninth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks set to increase these gains if the technical factors cited above align. Likewise, the general market trend might also dictate the next move for MATIC's price.

NFT drops to launch on Polygon

Wu Blockchain reports that Starbucks will release the First Store Collection NFT series on Polygon on April 19, with 5,000 pieces and a price of $100. Users who purchase NFTs will receive 1,500 Starbucks Odyssey app reward points. Starbucks Odyssey launched in December 2022, and six NFTs have been issued so far, with a floor price of $68.

Starbucks will launch the First Store Collection NFT series on Polygon on April 19, with 5,000 pieces and price of $100. Purchasing the NFT also gave users 1,500 points for rewards in the Starbucks Odyssey app. Starbucks Odessey is launched in December 2022, and 6 NFTs have been… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 18, 2023

Also, sports brand Nike's Web3 platform Swoosh will publicly sell its first virtual sneaker NFT series, "Our Force 1 (OF1)," on May 10, for a single price of $19.82. NFT sales had previously brought in around $200 million for the corporation. Nike's Web3 platform was developed in collaboration with Polygon.