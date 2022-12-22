Polygon (MATIC) Beats Network Record Amid Launch of Last Testnet

Thu, 12/22/2022 - 16:02
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Polygon (MATIC) reaches major milestone in network activity and announces launch of last zkEVM testnet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to PolygonScan, the number of unique addresses on the Polygon network passed the milestone of 200 million this week, reaching an all-time high of 201,024,643.

The rest of Polygon's network indicators remain in a steady upward trend. For example, the number of daily active addresses on the network is approaching the 500,000 mark. At the same time, the daily number of transactions using MATIC is more than three million.

Passing the 200 million mark in the number of unique addresses occurred at the same time as the announcement of the launch of the second and final public test of its zkEVM network. The mainnet itself is expected in early 2023.

Polygon's zkEVM key features

A key feature of Polygon's zero knowledge solution, in addition to the ability to process more transactions at a lower cost, is full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalence. This means that any contract from the underlying network will run on zkEVM seamlessly.

It is believed that the launch of zkEVM will open up new possibilities for Ethereum scaling and finally solve the blockchain's problems with it.

In addition, the Polygon team published the results of the first testnet, where there were 21,966 transactions and the corresponding number of blocks, deployed 2,264 smart contracts and created 10,508 wallets.

#Polygon (MATIC) News #zkEVM
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

