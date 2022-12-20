Polygon (MATIC) Could Surge to $0.83 If These Signals Are Validated: Analyst

This analyst believes that MATIC may go up to new high, here's what needs to happen first

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart, showing that MATIC has the potential to surge to the $0.83 level, if the bullish signals spotted by him are confirmed.

Two buy signals on MATIC chart

Per the analyst's tweet, there are two buy signals on the Polygon chart — nine red candles and a green number 13 that follows it. The screenshot was made when MATIC was changing hands at $0.77.

Martinez reckons that should these signals be validated, the price of the token may rise to $0.80 or go higher to the $0.83 level.

At the time of publication, MATIC has already reached $0.80, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Polygon | The TD Sequential presents two buy signals on $MATIC 4hr chart. A red 9 and sequential 13 candlestick.



If validated, #MATIC could surge towards $0.80 or even $0.83. pic.twitter.com/KuOcxFD5LQ — Ali (@ali_charts) December 19, 2022

MATIC staking supported by Coinbase Prime

As reported by U.Today less than a week ago, a prime brokerage service of Coinbase giant added support for Polygon staking.

Earlier, this platform also began supporting staking of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency on the market, and staking for NEAR Protocol (NEAR).