Tue, 12/20/2022 - 16:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
This analyst believes that MATIC may go up to new high, here's what needs to happen first
Polygon (MATIC) Could Surge to $0.83 If These Signals Are Validated: Analyst
Analyst Ali Martinez has shared a chart, showing that MATIC has the potential to surge to the $0.83 level, if the bullish signals spotted by him are confirmed.

Two buy signals on MATIC chart

Per the analyst's tweet, there are two buy signals on the Polygon chart — nine red candles and a green number 13 that follows it. The screenshot was made when MATIC was changing hands at $0.77.

Martinez reckons that should these signals be validated, the price of the token may rise to $0.80 or go higher to the $0.83 level.

At the time of publication, MATIC has already reached $0.80, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Dozens of Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple – Is Crypto Giant Dumping?

MATIC staking supported by Coinbase Prime

As reported by U.Today less than a week ago, a prime brokerage service of Coinbase giant added support for Polygon staking.

Earlier, this platform also began supporting staking of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency on the market, and staking for NEAR Protocol (NEAR).

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

